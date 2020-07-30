| 19.5°C Dublin

Leinster and Munster return zero positive Covid tests as all four provinces return to contact training

Leinster and Munster players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19

Leinster and Munster players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19

Leinster and Munster players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19

Leinster and Munster players and staff have tested negative for Covid-19

Harry Clarke

The latest round of Covid testing for Leinster and Munster has returned zero positive tests, meaning that all four provinces have now been cleared to return to contact training.

153 players and staff from Leinster and Munster were tested in the latest round, with the IRFU confirming that there were no positives. This follows on from 149 tests for Ulster and Connacht last week, which also showed no positive results.

"The second round of PCR testing is now complete ahead of the graduated return to contact. The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment. The next phase of testing will take place ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixtures in August," said IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin.

560 tests have been completed to date, with no positive results.

Leinster and Munster will restart Irish rugby on August 22 in the Pro14, with Ulster and Connacht clashing the following day.

Online Editors

