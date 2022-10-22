Leinster and Munster ratings: Henshaw, Doris and Coombes shine in dramatic derby

Luke McGrath of Leinster on his way to scoring his side's third try during the United Rugby Championship win over Munster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Here’s how the provincial rivals rated in their URC clash at the Aviva Stadium.

LEINSTER

Read More

Ciarán Frawley – 7

Looked comfortable in the back-field, where he was regularly used as an extra play-maker. First-half break almost created a try. Kicked and carried well for an hour.

Jimmy O’Brien – 6

Looked to involve himself in the play by hunting off his wing for work. Not as prominent as he would have hoped but solid all the same.

Garry Ringrose – 7

A trademark dummy and break had the Munster defence scrambling. Looked dangerous in attack all night and created the bonus point try late on.

Robbie Henshaw – 8

Conceded the penalty that led to Munster's opening score, but it was a rare blip, as his powerful carrying regularly put his side on the front foot.

Jamie Osborne – 6

Should have passed to Ringrose on his outside before Healy fired a wild pass at him for a big missed opportunity. Clattered by Kleyn which ended his involvement.

Johnny Sexton – 7

Shook off an uncharacteristic missed penalty, and while he may not have been at his best, most of Leinster's good attacking play stemmed from the skipper.

Luke McGrath – 7

Didn't have the pace to score from Frawley's break. Sped up the tempo, sloppy pass cost his side a try but he made up for it with one of his own.

Cian Healy – 5

Will have major regrets about his poor pass to Osborne. Not able to impact proceedings before he was called ashore early in the second-half.

Dan Sheehan – 7

Lineout issues, as his first two throws were crooked before he had an overthrow. Superb footwork, held up over the line but wasn't denied later on.

Michael Ala'alatoa – 7

Played his part in getting Penny over the line, yet the tighthead will not be happy that he coughed up a scrum penalty when Knox was in the bin.

Jason Jenkins – 7

Another tough, uncompromising display from the South African, who hit rucks all day. Conceded an early penalty but cancelled it out with a lineout steal.

James Ryan – 7

Forced an important early turnover penalty with a strong counter-ruck, which typified his tireless shift in defence. Will be annoyed with the faltering lineout.

Max Deegan – 6

Handed a chance to stake his claim in a stacked back-row, and while, like Ala'alatoa, he helped Penny score, this felt like a missed opportunity.

Scott Penny – 7

The try-scoring machine was at it again as he kept his prolific record. Worked his socks off on both sides of the ball and won a turnover.

Caelan Doris – 8

Will be mindful of tidying up his discipline but otherwise this was a trademark big shift from a man who is far more effective at No 8.

Replacements

Andrew Porter (6) came on and won a big scrum penalty. Rob Russell (6) scored the bonus point try. Ross Molony (5) and Jack Conan (5) played their part in helping see out the win. Ross Byrne (5) came on at centre, while John McKee, Thomas Clarkson, Nick McCarthy were not on long enough to rate.

MUNSTER

Jack Crowley – 7

Like his opposite number, playing out of position, but his willingness to counter-attack from full-back coupled with his sharp footwork was very promising.

Shane Daly – 5

Did well to intercept a pass to stop a potential try but otherwise he found it hard to put his stamp on this game

Dan Goggin – 5

Leinster targeted him defensively and while he wasn't found wanting, he was caught out positionally on a couple of occasions. Unable to fire in attack.

Rory Scannell – 5

Like his midfield partner, faced plenty of heavy traffic down his channel from the Ireland centres. Fronted up well but a tough night at the office.

Liam Coombes – 6

Easy finish on the back of a fine pass from his cousin, but ecstasy quickly turned to agony, as an injury cruelly ended his evening

Joey Carbery – 6

An all too familiar story unfortunately, as the luckless out-half showed plenty of flashes of his class before he was forced off after the restart.

Conor Murray – 6

Conceded the penalty that led to Sheehan's try and then he was unable to stop the rampaging hooker. Brought some control amidst the chaos.

Jeremy Loughman – 7

Scrummaged at tighthead with Knox off and did well, as he went after Healy, but it was a different story when Porter came on.

Diarmuid Barron – 7

Really pushing hard to become Munster's first-choice hooker, this was a very encouraging display, with his second-half break the highlight.

Keynan Knox – 6

Yellow card for dangerous clean out on Ryan. This was another steep learning curve for the tighthead who will be all the better for the experience.

Jean Kleyn – 6

Nervy moment for the incident that led to his yellow card. Tackled hard but was forced off injured shortly after returning from the bin.

Tom Ahern – 7

It wasn't perfect but the Waterford man looked at home in this company. Another promising performance from a player who is starting to come into his own.

Jack O’Donoghue – 6

Like the majority of his team-mates, tackled himself into the ground but was part of a back-row that was outplayed by the home side.

John Hodnett – 6

Did his best to chop down Leinster's big carriers, and was in the thick of it all the while he was on the pitch.

Gavin Coombes – 7

The No 8 carried relentlessly throughout, mostly for little change. His sumptuous skip pass put his namesake over for a really well-worked try.

Replacements

Jack O'Sullivan (5) looked to have suffered another serious injury, Ben Healy (5) couldn't turn the tide, nor could Scott Buckley (5), Dave Kilcoyne (5), Ruadhan Quinn (5), Paddy Patterson (5) and Patrick Campbell (5).