Leinster 27 Munster 25: As it happened

Johnny Sexton, the mission to emulate Tom Brady, and how realistic his ambitions are

He is 35 now, Johnny Sexton. In rugby terms, he is the very definition of a senior citizen. And yet, he is Leinster and Ireland's captain and the driving force behind each of the teams he leads. Sexton is in the final year of the national contract he signed in December 2018, the month he was named World Rugby Player of the Year and cleaned up all the Irish sporting awards at the end of his annus mirabilis.