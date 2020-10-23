Leavy makes welcome return as nine-try Leinster destroy hapless Zebre

The bonus point was wrapped up by half-time, four debuts were handed out, and Dan Leavy made a very welcome return, 573 days after suffering a career-threatening injury.

As evenings go, this was just about perfect from a Leinster point of view.

Everywhere you looked there were positives and while Zebre, shorn of their Italy internationals, were desperately poor, Leo Cullen will be delighted by what he saw from his side, many of whom offered another glimpse of the future.

Leavy was sharp on his comeback and slotted straight back into proceedings, in what were ideal circumstances.

Leinster have been patient with Leavy since his horrific knee injury in March 2019, but all those dark days paid off, as he got through a mountain of work unscathed.

If much of the focus was on one of the country's biggest names, then one of the younger stars certainly announced his arrival, as Dan Sheehan marked his Leinster debut with two tries and an excellent all-round display.

The 22-year old hooker is a major talent and although he has taken his time to get to this stage, he is set for a very bright future.

Liam Turner also made his first appearance from the start, while former Munster prop Ciaran Parker and Michael Silvester did the same off the bench.

Leinster were utterly dominant all over the pitch, with the electric Jimmy O'Brien really catching the eye from full-back.

Like tomorrow's Ireland debutant Hugo Keenan, O'Brien came through the sevens system, and he will see plenty of game time with Leinster over the coming weeks.

Having been left out the Six Nations squad, Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock put in big performances, as their experience helped guide their younger team-mates against Michael Bradley's below par visitors.

Cullen's men scored nine tries in total, as Sheehan and Tommy O'Brien got a brace each, while Harry Byrne converted all nine for a personal haul of 18 points.

Zebre were dealt a major blow inside the opening minute when former Leinster, Munster and Ulster player Ian Nagle was forced off following a heavy collision.

Leinster had to remain patient, but as soon as they broke the Italians' resistance on 13 minutes, it was curtains.

Michael Bent was first to cross the whitewash as the prop got over with the help of some strong work from Ruddock and Devin Toner, with Byrne adding the extras.

Leinster didn't have to wait long for their second converted try as Sheehan profited from a Zebre overthrow. The talented 22-year still had a bit of work to do as he showed some nice footwork and power to get over.

A long-range penalty from Paolo Pescetto did cut the deficit to 14-3, but that's as good as it got for Zebre, who were extremely fortunate that they weren't reduced to 14 men for what looked like contact around the eye area of Ross Molony.

TMO Joy Neville brought it to referee Craig Evans' attention, but the Welsh official was satisfied that the nasty looking incident only merited a warning.

It didn't deter Leinster from their demolition job and if anything, it fired them up even more as a minute later, Dave Kearney scored off a cracking set-piece move which involved Sheehan playing the crucial final pass.

Byrne was on target with the conversion and the impressive young out-half maintained his 100pc record shortly before the break, as Tommy O'Brien scored the bonus point try, thanks to a clever Luke McGrath pass.

Trailing 28-3, it was a case of damage limitation for a hapless Zebre side who looked like they would rather be anywhere else.

Leinster were in no mood to let up, however, with Sheehan adding his second and Leinster's fifth converted try two minutes after the restart.

Leavy was introduced from the bench with 28 minutes left to play and the Ireland international was barely on the bench when his fellow back-row Josh Murphy added a sixth before another debutant Ciaran Parker got a seventh try, which Byrne again converted.

Cullen emptied the bench and the changes seemed to briefly disrupt the momentum as Zebre hit back with a Michelangelo Biondelli try completely against the run of play.

That brought the score back to 48-5 with 12 minutes remaining, but Leinster hit back immediately with Tommy O'Brien's second try following great work out wide by Leavy. Faced with his toughest kick of the night, Byrne bisected the posts from wide on the left touchline.

Byrne's ninth and final conversion was rather more straightforward as he slotted over following a cracking individual effort from Scott Penny, and although Leavy had a late try chalked off, it mattered little as the PRO14 champions racked up yet another routine victory.

Leinster - J O'Brien; T O'Brien, L Turner, C Frawley (M Silvester 65), D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (H O'Sullivan 56); P Dooley (M Milne 52), D Sheehan (J Tracy 52), M Bent (C Parker 52); R Molony, D Toner (J Dunne, 56); J Murphy (S Fardy 71), S Penny, R Ruddock (capt) (D Leavy 52).

Zebre - M Biondelli; P Bruno, T Boni (capt), E Lucchin, J Elliot; P Pescetto (A Rizzi 51), N Casillo (J Renton 51); P Buonfiglio (A Lovotti 51), M Manfredi (O Fabiani 51), A Tarus (M Nocera h-t); M Kearney, I Nagle (L Krumov 1); L Masselli, R Giammarioli, J Tuivaiti (S Ortis 21).

REF - C Evans (WRU)

Online Editors