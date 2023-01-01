Late Ben Healy try completes Munster comeback in dramatic URC win over Ulster

1 January 2023; Munster players celebrate with Ben Healy of Munster after he kicked the match winning conversion in the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

No better time to show resolution than when the clock is in the red.

Ben Healy might yet end up playing with Munster next season but for the present, it was his late, late intervention which might just ensure that the province are still dining at the top table next season.

And, perhaps, remain a viable component of conversations for prizes this term, too. This could mark a turning point, particularly the manner of a sharper, more dynamic second-half after a torpid opening act.

Healy’s score, and his calm conversion, consummated a remarkable, patiently compiled team try and ensured that his side would lead for the first and only time it mattered.

Jack Crowley, who had moved to 12 upon Healy’s arrival on the hour, lit the blue touchpaper with a sparkling run from deep, a slaloming effort reminiscent of a technicolour, mutton-chopped Barbarian of yore. Special mention too to Mike Haley’s wondrous aerial take to set up the run.

Crowley scythed through the Ulster cover like butter, exposing the weak underbelly of a home side clearly struggling for confidence, now mentally, as well as physically, enervated.

Almost denied after the clock went dead in Galway, but somehow living to tell the tale, they couldn’t survive a second lightning strike, despite a stunning try from Robert Baloucoune with 13 minutes left.

That had left them 14-5 ahead but, as they had done in tossing away a 14-point advantage in Galway, already evident crippling self-doubt seized them by the jugular.

Munster, tentative for much of what had been a dreary evening, did not need a second invitation.

Having controlled the game at a ponderous, but patient, 3-6-9 level, Ulster did not need to do much to thwart the visitors and therein lay much of the problem.

They felt they didn’t need to do much more and stopped playing, not that they had played much to begin with; Munster, who could hardly have been worse than in that first 40 minutes, were destined to get better once they injected pace and depth into their ponderous back-line.

Their season may accelerate from here; Ulster head to Italy with nobody quite sure what they will do next for they hardly have an idea themselves.

The calamitous ending for them contrasted with their composed beginning.

John Cooney nabbed an early three-pointer when Alex Kendellen, slightly unluckily from our neutral perch in the bleachers, was pinged for losing his feet.

That came after 15 minutes and by the end of the first quarter, his side’s dominance of position and possession allowed them to double their lead; after more decent phased play, Roman Salanoa conceded a penalty for shunting James Hume off the ball.

Only then did Munster get time on the ball but, although they looked neat and tidy outside the Ulster 22, with their midfield dancing neatly, Jack Crowley lamely kicked the ball away.

Their next kick would produce Cooney’s third goal from half-way; Earls had tried a more judicious clearance kick when in trouble this time but Jack O’Donoghue had jumped the gun.

A bit like their early eminence in Galway, their opponents weren’t firing a shot and, even more worryingly for those searching for a pulse, the game was a pallid affair.

The game needed flow and spark but Marty Moore’s desperate howls of anguish as a lower limb crumpled in a midfield ruck towards the half-hour was a harrowing reminder that more desperately real depths could be plumbed.

Dan McFarland confirmed afterwards it didn’t look good for the Dubliner.

Oddly, the lengthy injury break, while the former international prop was stealthily helped from the field, seemed to aid Munster’s revival.

From the scrum prompted by Moore’s unfortunate exit, Munster won a penalty and kicked to the 22 from where they remained for the next eight minutes, forcing multiple penalties and the patience of referee Andrew Brace, who binned hooker Tom Stewart.

And yet, lacking neither wit nor width, Munster couldn’t eke a breakthrough.

When Crowley was spotted neck-rolling McCloskey just short of the line, to relieve the growing pressure, the Ravenhill crowd reserved its throatiest roar for the prevention of a try.

Munster started the second-half in precisely the manner in which they had ended the first. Except this time they did convert, Paddy Patterson sneaking in on the blindside to dot down in the right corner.

The match tentatively improved but still it seemed a struggle; the sides exchanged penalties and turnovers with mind-numbing regularity.

Just as they had done in Galway, Ulster were waiting for the finishing line to come to them, so afraid were they of trying to reach it without falling flat on their faces.

Baloucoune clearly had other ideas, gleefully grabbing McCloskey’s ambitious pass and gambolling clear, urged on by his faithful who, perhaps finally, could exhale with some relief.

But this is Ulster. Back came Munster, dangerously, playing with better depth and ingenuity.

A penalty close in required a committee meeting; they seemed set to tap and go but Healy took the points instead, inviting the prospect of the grandstand finish that might ensure this game stayed in the memory.

Ulster: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale (E McIlroy 76); B Burns (J Flannery 74), J Cooney (N Doak 60); R Sutherland (E O’Sullivan 67), T Stewart (J Andrew 34), M Moore (G Milasanovich 30); K Treadwell (S Carter 63), I Henderson capt; G Jones (J Murphy 67), S Reffell, D Vermeulen. Reps: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasanovich, S Carter, J Murphy, N Doak, J Flannery, E McIlroy.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch, M Fekitoa (B Healy 54), K Earls (P Campbell 64); J Crowley, P Patterson (C Murray 58); D Kilcoyne, N Scannell (S Buckley 69), R Salanoa (S Archer 69) J Kleyn, K McDonald; J O’Donoghue capt, A Kendellen, G Coombes. Reps: S Buckley, J Wycherley, S Archer, C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, C Murray, B Healy, P Campbell

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).