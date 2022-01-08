Late Alex Kendellen try sees 14-man Munster overcome Zebo red card to sneak win over Ulster

Simon Zebo of Munster leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ulster failed to secure a first win over Munster in Thomond Park since 2014 despite playing more than three-quarters of the game against 14 men.

When Simon Zebo was sent off after only a quarter of an hour, Ulster had already made an encouraging start but the visitors would muster only two penalties from that point forward and Munster struck late through Alex Kendellen to secure a much needed 18-13 victory to soothe the ire of recently restless locals.

The northern province though will wonder how they left Limerick with only a point having failed to make the most of their numerical advantage on a night when their three-week lay off thanks to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad loomed large in a rusty performance.

A missed opportunity on the field and in the United Rugby Championship table, the gap over their southern rivals has been slashed on a night when it could and should have been extended.

Munster lost Peter O'Mahony in the warm-up but at least had a more than able replacement in the shape of British and Irish Lion Tadhg Beirne.

Still, it was Ulster who made the stronger start, aided by ill-discipline from their hosts.

A crooked throw at the line-out saw one opening slip away but hooker Rob Herring made amends for that early miscue only moments later as he dotted down at the base of maul that trundled inexorably towards the line from five metres out.

Munster's early woes worsened considerably when, after only 15 minutes, Simon Zebo was sent off for directing his shoulder into the head of Mike Lowry.

While Mike Adamson originally appeared ready to offer only a yellow given that Lowry was coming down to the ground after claiming a high ball, when instructed to take another look by his TMO the Scottish referee sent the Munster and Irish wing from the field.

Ulster would lose a key man of their own, John Cooney going off injured to be replaced by Nathan Doak.

With a man advantage, Dan McFarland will have expected his side to press home the advantage but their most familiar of weapons misfired when Beirne got in to disrupt their maul and steal the ball.

That, though, would be Ulster's only real opening in the 20 minutes after the card with a large chunk of that time spent with Munster on the attack. If the hosts were having unwelcome flashbacks to a week prior as they banged away at the Ulster's line to no avail, they at least looked sure to draw a yellow card for their opposition.

When they took the three points on offer after a second offside in quick succession, you sensed Ulster breathe a sigh of relief.

Crowley would add another kick right on the cusp of half-time, this time when Sam Carter was caught not rolling away, but Munster failed to get the ball off the pitch off the restart, giving Ulster an chance to cancel out the score, an opportunity duly seized by Doak.

Still, the second-half continued in the same vein with Ulster making a mess of the restart only for Duane Vermeulen to allow for a clearing of the lines with a breakdown turnover.

Thomas Ahern made an even more telling intervention when he got up in front of Kieran Treadwell to steal a line-out five metres out while Ulster blocking in their next attack saw another promising position come to nothing.

With Ulster doing little to take advantage of the extra-man, Munster seemed relatively comfortable in defence even if they weren't enjoying the same time on the ball after the turn.

A Doak penalty won by the scrum provided the first points of the half with 25 minutes to go but the numbers were temporarily evened up when Kieran Treadwell was binned for a tip tackle.

And Munster would make far better progress against 14 than Ulster, scoring soon after thanks to a brilliant pass from Craig Casey spun out wide to Mike Haley. Jack Crowley, though, couldn't tie the scores as his conversion came back off the post.

In a back-and-forth contest Beirne, the dominant force on the pitch, forced one turnover only to see his feat matched by Rob Herring and Nick Timoney in quick succession as Treadwell prepared to return.

Ulster's line-out was as scrappy as the game itself, perhaps contributing to the decision to have Doak take aim for the posts from just inside the Munster half with nine minutes to go but while the kick was on line it came up short.

Ultimately, Ulster's willingness to put the onus on Munster by kicking the ball to their hosts would cost them dear as Johann van Graan's much-criticised squad took their first lead of the game with only four minutes remaining when Alex Kendellen crashed over after a scything break from Jack O'Donoghue.

It was as much as Munster needed.

Munster: M Haley; S French, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; T Ahern, F Wycherley; T Beirne, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: J Wycherley (for Kilcoyne, 51), D Barron (for N Scannell, 51), J Ryan (for Archer, 45), S Daly (for French, 45), B Healy (for Crowley, 62), A Kendellen (for Hodnett, 62), J O'Donoghue (for Ahern, 64), N Cronin (for Casey, 72)

Ulster: M Lowry; C Gilroy, B Moxham, J Hume, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, T O'Toole; A O'Connor, S Carter; G Jones, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: N Doak (for Cooney, 23), A Warwick (for McGrath, 45), K Treadwell (for Carter, 45), M Rea (for Jones, 62), A Curtis (for J Hume, 62), J Andrew (for Herring, 77), R Kane (for O'Toole,77), R Lyttle (for Gilroy, 77)

Referee: M Adamson (SRU)

Star man: T Beirne (MUN)