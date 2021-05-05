Lancaster convinced Irish model can thrive in Europe

Leinster won’t go playing the poor mouth this week. Despite some assertions to the contrary, the Irish province’s wage bill is up there with any in Europe when their centrally contracted players are included. They just spend their money within the constraints of the Irish system.

The four-time champions lost heavily in La Rochelle, but Stuart Lancaster’s belief in their model is absolute.

The former England coach stood in front of his players yesterday and spoke about one of his favourite subjects, the New England Patriots, as he willed them to learn from the NFL kingpins’ lean years.

Even the best teams in sport lose. It’s how they adapt and learn from those disappointments that comes to define them. Lancaster wants the players to understand that European titles are earned.

“It is so hard to win the Champions Cup,” he said.

Read More

“I’m saying to the younger players, ‘Don’t just sit there and think that this is something that’s easy to do’.

“You need everything, everything, you need to commit everything to it and everything to go your way, and when you’re playing against the teams that the French teams can pull together with a new TV deal and their pulling power.

“It’s not just overseas players that have improved French teams, there’s the quality of the coaching and credit to Jono (Gibbes) and ROG (Ronan O’Gara) and what they’ve done there. When you play Toulouse, you know how good they are.

“They’re fitter, more organised, have very good young players coming through – the quality of the French home-grown players has definitely improved. You add in a (Tawera) Kerr-Barlow, (Victor) Vito and a (Will) Skelton and a couple of South Africans, it makes them formidable.

“Can Leinster do it? Can Munster do it? Can an Irish province do it? Absolutely. I think we can.

“It’s not going to be easy but I think the model in Ireland is still the right model and the reason we’ve all committed to staying is because we all believe in the quality of the players that we’ve got.

“We’re talking about margins here some of which are in your control and some of which aren’t and on the day we lost this game.

“In my time here, in five years, we’ve lost one pool game and we’ve been beaten in a big semi-final, we’ve beaten Exeter away, we’ve beaten Saracens, we’ve beaten the big English teams, we’ve beaten big French teams away and at home.

“On Sunday, we didn’t do it but that doesn’t mean, when you look at the age profile of the Leinster squad, the players that were missing, the players that I know will benefit from this experience, there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t be at the top table of Europe in my mind. No reason at all.

“But it’s very tough and when you’re playing against these powerful teams, you need to nail your moments. You need to play a game that plays to our strengths… We need to be better and more accurate, but it’s doable for sure. For sure.”

Lancaster lamented missed tackles, poor breakdown work and bad decisions and uncontrollables like a long injury list, the loss of Rhys Ruddock, a sea-change in how the ruck was refereed mid-match and James Lowe’s yellow card.

Ultimately, however, they need to get better and the solutions will come from within. He believes the addition of the four South African franchises to the PRO14 will help.

“That’s exactly what we need,” he said. “We all need it, really, because there’s only so many times we can go head to head with Munster and Ulster or whatever… We need to understand and figure out the ways to play against these powerful teams and practise it.”

Signing Skelton would be nice, but Lancaster believes in his squad.

“I think the model in Ireland is the right model, personally,” he said, referencing the quality of Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and the up-and-coming “powerful” Dan Sheehan.

“Sometimes that’s rugby’s physics, isn’t it? It’s Mass x Velocity, and it’s helpful to have one or two (players) who can do that (win collisions). That’s up to us to try and create the opportunity, persuade the powers that be to do that.

“I still believe that a homegrown squad can compete a the top end of Europe, I really do. That’s why I think you see the commitment from the coaches, because we all genuinely believe that.”

Read More

Irish Independent