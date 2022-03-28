Knee trouble forces Ireland winger Andrew Conway out of Munster’s URC clash with Leinster

Munster's Andrew Conway dives over to score a try for Ireland against Wales. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland winger Andrew Conway will miss Munster's URC clash against Leinster on Saturday due to a knee injury.

Conway sat out Ireland's recent Six Nations win over Scotland, and Munster have said that he "will continue under the care of the medical department for the short to medium term."

Tadhg Beirne sustained a low-grade thigh injury against Scotland and is in a race to be fit for this weekend.

Jean Kleyn (leg) was removed as a precaution before the Benetton win last Friday, and he will undergo a scan today, while Simon Zebo will follow the return-to-play protocols.

Mike Haley (knee) has progressed well with his initial rehab, while Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle) return to training this week after recovering from their respective injuries.

Beirne, along with Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have all rejoined the squad after their Six Nations.

RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (ankle), Liam O’Connor (knee), James French (knee) remain on the injury list.