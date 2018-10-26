Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander in Munster starting XV for Glasgow showdown

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has retained a number of top internationals in his starting XV for tomorrow evening's clash with the Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.15pm).

Nine of the 11 Munster players called up to the Ireland squad earlier this week are included in the 23.

Peter O’Mahony captains the team and Keith Earls, fresh from signing a contract extension, returns as one of seven changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win against Gloucester in the Champions Cup last week.

Sammy Arnold is included having been named in an Ireland squad for the first time this week with Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan also coming in to form a new half-back partnership.

The three final changes are in the pack with hooker Niall Scannell returning from a knock as Billy Holland and Chris Cloete are also included.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Earls on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Arnold pair up in the centre with Mathewson and Hanrahan at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

James Cronin and John Ryan pack down on either side of Niall Scannell with Jean Kleyn and Holland resuming their partnership in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Cloete and CJ Stander complete the side with Stander set to make his 120th appearance for the province.

Munster: (15-9) Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; (1-8) James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: (16-23) Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.

Online Editors