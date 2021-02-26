Josh van der Flier eager to stake Irish claim as Cullen names Leinster side to face Glasgow

Josh van der Flier will hope to bounce back from his temporary exile as he starts for Leinster against the Glasgow Warriors on Sunday evening at the RDS.

Ukrainian born Alex Soroka is in line to make his Leinster debut as Leo Cullen's men seek to firm their grasp on a potential Guinness PRO 14 final berth.

Jimmy O'Brien has recovered from a hamstring injury picked up against Munster to start at full back with Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney again selected on the wings this week by Cullen.

Ciarán Frawley has also recovered from a minor shoulder injury to start in the centre with Rory O'Loughlin outside him.

Luke McGrath captains the side and is again joined this week by Harry Byrne at out-half with both men still eyeing up potential returns to Andy Farrell's Irish squad.

Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin and Michael Bent are the front row trio selected by Cullen with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy in the second row.

Toner will win his 258th cap on Sunday moving him even closer again to Gordon D'Arcy's all-time record caps total of 261 for Leinster Rugby.

In the back row Josh Murphy starts at blindside, with van der Flier back in to start at openside for his 90th Leinster cap.

Finally Scott Penny starts for the first time at number eight in Leinster senior colours.

On the bench Soroka, who only turned 20 last week, is in line to make his Leinster debut should he be introduced.

Soroka's family moved to Ireland from the Ukraine shortly before he was born. He was born in Cork and the family moved to Dublin afterwards.

The 6' 5" back row is in his first year in the Leinster Academy and went to Belvedere College. He plays his club rugby with Dublin University FC.

He has two Ireland Under 20s caps from the cancelled Six Nations campaign in 2020, scoring one try in the win against England.

Leinster - Jimmy O’Brien; Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath capt; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Scott Penny.

Replacements – Dan Sheehan, Greg McGrath, Tom Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Alex Soroka, Rowan Osborne, David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.

Online Editors