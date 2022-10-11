Jordan Larmour to miss Ireland’s Autumn International clashes

Leinster's Jordan Larmour receives treatment from Leinster head physiotherapist Garreth Farrell during the URC clash against the Sharks at the RDS Arena. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Jordan Larmour is expected to miss Ireland’s Autumn Internationals due to the foot injury he suffered during Leinster’s win over the Sharks last weekend.

Although further tests are required to determine the full extent of the issue, the early indications are that Larmour could miss six weeks. If that is the case, the winger would miss Ireland’s games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

“I’d say he’s going to be gone for a few weeks,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said. “We’ll clarify that exactly over the next couple of days but I’d imagine he’ll be gone for

six-ish weeks I’d suggest.

“He’s unlucky. That’s unfortunately the name of the game at times. Everyone goes through those sticky patches in careers, it’s a very physical game, the South Africans just bring a different edge.”

Cullen was left to count the cost of the Sharks win, as Larmour along with Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird (all head) will miss Friday’s trip to Galway. Caelan Doris (head) is set to return, however.