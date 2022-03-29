Johnny Sexton set to be available for Leinster’s derby clash with Munster

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be one of many internationals returning to Leinster for their clash with Munster at Thomond Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is one of several internationals, who are set to be available for selection ahead of Saturday’s URC clash against Munster at Thomond Park.

With the first leg of the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages to come next week, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen will be keen to get his Ireland stars back up to speed.

Sexton took part in Leinster training yesterday, along with the likes of Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan.

There was also a welcome return to the training pitch for hooker Rónan Kelleher and James Ryan, but the Ireland lock will continue to be monitored for concussion, and as such, no time-frame has been put on his return to contact.

“He has been seen by the specialist and that, but everything else is just progressing – going through the protocols etc,” Leinster’s scrum coach Robin McBryde said of Ryan’s fitness.

Ryan is said to be in good spirits and he will hope to continue to make progress over the coming weeks. Neither Ryan nor Kelleher are available for this weekend’s Munster game, while luckless winger Dave Kearney is facing a long spell out after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

McBryde said the returning Ireland internationals will be judged on an individual basis.

“We’ve got to reintegrate them,” he added.

“We have some big games coming up. So, we’ve got to just look at each individual case with regards to how many minutes they have played etc.

“There is no one better than Leo really with regards to getting a feel for getting that balance right. Someone who has been there and done it. He’s got a good feel for the group, so I’ll take his lead.”