Johnny Sexton returns to Leinster team, with James Ryan passed fit, as injury-hit Munster must rely on youth

21 October 2022; James Ryan during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster in Saturday's showdown with a youthful Munster at the Aviva Stadium (5.15).

The veteran out-half is part of a strong Leinster side that also includes James Ryan, who has been passed fit after picking up a knee injury in last week's win over Connacht.

Munster, meanwhile, have been rocked by several key injuries, as Graham Rowntree backs his young stars, with the likes of Jack Crowley, Diarmuid Barron, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett earning starts in what is a big game.

Rowntree is without captain Peter O'Mahony, who is nursing a neck injury, while Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Malakai Fekitoa, Calvin Nash and Edwin Edogbo are also absent.

Ciarán Frawley is an interesting selection at full-back and his individual battle with Crowley will be fascinating to watch.

Jimmy O'Brien reverts to the wing, while Jamie Osborne gets the nod on the left flank to make up the Leinster back-three with Frawley.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose renew their formidable centre partnership, with Luke McGrath alongside Sexton at half-back.

Up front, Dan Sheehan will pack down either side of Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Jason Jenkins returns to face his former team, having sat out last weekend due to a knock. The powerful South African lock partners Ryan in the engine room.

Josh van der Flier misses out with an ankle injury, paving the way for Scott Penny to get a start at openside, with Max Deegan also handed a big chance to impress in a back-row completed by No 8 Caelan Doris.

John McKee, Andrew Porter and Michael Ala'alatoa will provide front-row cover for Leinster. Ross Molony and Jack Conan are also named on the bench, along with Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne and Rob Russell.

Munster have been forced to make eight changes from last week's win over the Bulls. Crowley is at full-back, with Shane Daly and Liam Coombes on either wing.

Rory Scannell comes into the team to partner Dan Goggin in the centre, with Joey Carbery and Conor Murray linking up at half-back.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row, with Jean Kleyn and Tom Ahern in the second-row.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back-row with Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the side.

Munster's replacements are as follows: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, James French, Jack O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Quinn, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Pa Campbell.

French is in line to make his second senior appearance for Munster, while Academy duo Quinn and Campbell are also named on the bench.

Leinster – C Frawley; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Jenkins, J Ryan; M Deegan, S Penny, C Doris. Reps: J McKee, A Porter, M Ala'alatoa, R Molony, J Conan, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R Russell.

Munster – J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, K Knox; J Kleyn, T Ahern; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Reps: S Buckley, D Kilcoyne, J French, J O’Sullivan, R Quinn, P Patterson, B Healy, P Campbell.

Ref: A Brace (Ireland)

Leinster v Munster, Aviva Stadium, 5.15, Live on RTE 2 & Premier Sports