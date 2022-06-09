JOHNNY SEXTON is fit enough for a place on the Leinster bench for tomorrow night's United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Bulls.

Ross Byrne remains at out-half as Leo Cullen makes two changes from the side that beat Glasgow Warriors in style last weekend.

Lions Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan return to the side as Ciaran Frawley and Ryan Baird drop to the bench, while Tadhg Furlong is fit enough to start after hurting his back last week.

Although he was available for selection earlier in the week, there's no place for Hugo Keenan, while James Lowe hasn't recovered in time as Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour and Rory O'Loughlin make up the back three.

Henshaw partners Garry Ringrose in midfield, with Byrne joining Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

Furlong packs down with Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan, while Joe McCarthy gets the biggest start of his burgeoning career alongside James Ryan in the second-row.

Behind them, Caelan Doris shifts to the blindside, as Josh van der Flier and Conan make up a formidable back-row.

LEINSTER - Jimmy O'Brien; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rory O'Loughlin; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (capt); Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Reps: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Johnny Sexton, Ciarán Frawley.