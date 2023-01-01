Jonathan Sexton of Leinster reacts as he makes his way off the pitch after picking up an injury during the United Rugby Championship win over Connacht at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Leinster's Jonathan Sexton is pictured during the United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht at the RDS. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Johnny Sexton's ability to lead Ireland into the Six Nations is in doubt after the captain suffered a serious-looking facial injury against Connacht tonight.

The skipper was making his first start since the opening November international against South Africa and was playing well when he tackled visiting back-row Jarrad Butler high and clashed heads.

The impact left a major impact on the 37-year-old's face and he left the field after receiving treatment in the 64th minute.

Sexton looks set to miss Leinster's remaining Heineken Champions Cup pool games against Gloucester and Racing 92 and with just 34 days between now and the Six Nations opener against Wales he's in a race to be fit.

Sexton missed Ireland's wins over Fiji and Australia in November, with Joey Carbery starting against the Fijians and Jack Crowley leading the backline against the Wallabies.