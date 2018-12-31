Sport PRO14

Monday 31 December 2018

Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong escape citing but James Lowe faces hearing on Wednesday

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster and Joey Carbery of Munster following a tussle between both sets of players during the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Des Berry

Tadhg Furlong and Jonathan Sexton will not be cited for incidents in the heated encounter with Munster.

Tight-head prop Furlong was binned for making shoulder-to-head contact with Munster flanker Chris Cloete, who was subsequently stretchered from the pitch.

The citing commissioner has obviously decided to agree with referee Frank Murphy’s opinion that it was accidental given how Cloete’s head whipped around just before the contact.

In fairness, Furlong has an exemplary disciplinary record and is not usually in the spotlight for positive actions on the field.

Out-half Sexton has escaped any further examination into a 55th minute incident with Joey Carbery.

The suggestion of ‘foul play’ has been examined and, ultimately, deemed unworthy of a citing. 

James Lowe will attend a hearing on Wednesday to answer the charge of foul play for his collision with Andrew Conway.

The Leinster left wing received a red card for the accidental situation in which he had eyes only for the ball when colliding with Conway, who had left the ground to gather a kick.

Online Editors

