John Cooney pulls the strings as Ulster get job done

John Cooney on his way to scoring Ulster's second try against Edinburgh at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Coming into the game knowing that, thanks to the Stormers’ victory in Cape Town, only a win would do, Ulster got the job done to secure second place in the URC standings

With the reigning champions having opened the door with last week’s defeat to Munster, the northern province initially looked reluctant to accept the gift but, thanks to scores from Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney and John Cooney, plus 13 points from the latter’s boot, they got the job done and can look forward to their reward of home advantage in the semi-finals should they advance that far in the competition.

They will only discover their last-eight opponents after the remainder of the round 18 fixtures but whoever they play there will be a nervous wait to discover the extent of the injuries after a game when the hosts were forced to have Nathan Doak play an entire half in the back-three and finish with Timoney in the back-line after Mike Lowry, James Hume, Rob Baloucoune and Luke Marshall were all forced from the field.

Player of the match Cooney scored 18 of Ulster’s total from two conversions and a penalty as well as his second-half try.

The visitors were brighter from the outset and after Duhan van der Merwe’s touch let him down after hacking on over the Ulster line, Darcy Graham scored for Edinburgh after seven minutes when the Scots ran back a dropped high kick by Ulster, Emiliano Boffelli added the conversion.

Then on 25 minutes, Ulster struck back with a stunning try. From a lineout, the northern province put the ball through the hands and after Craig Gilroy had burst through the middle, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune combined before Baloucoune’s return pass put Stockdale over the line.

Cooney missed the tricky conversion and Edinburgh still led 7-5 until he bisected the posts with a 37th-minute penalty to put the hosts ahead for the first time.

Cooney then stretched this to 11-7 with the clock in red with another penalty.

The second half was barely a minute old when Cooney intercepted Blair Kinghorn’s pass to run in from just inside his own half.

He converted his own score and Ulster now led 18-7.

That became 25-7 after 65 minutes when Timoney barrelled over from close to the Edinburgh line following a yellow card being shown to Glen Young in the previous phase.

Cooney slotted the conversion to take his points haul to 15.

Edinburgh’s Charlie Savala then had a score ruled out just before WP Nel crashed over for a converted try.

Cooney closed out the game with a 78th-minute penalty.

ULSTER – M Lowry (L Marshall 12, H Sheridan 69); R Baloucoune (N Doak 41), J Hume (C Gilroy 15), S Moore, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick (C Reid 71), R Herring (T Stewart 27), J Toomaga-Allen (G Milasinovich 61); A O’Connor (capt, S Carter 56), K Treadwell; D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

EDINBURGH – E Boffelli; D Graham, M Bennett (N Sweeney 61), C Hutchison (C Savala 13), D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos (C Shiel 49-61 & 71); P Schoeman (B Venter 61), D Cherry (S McInally 22), L de Bruin (WP Nel 41); G Young, S Skinner; J Ritchie (c), H Watson (C Boyle 71), V Mata (P Phillips 66).

REF – A Piardi (Italy)