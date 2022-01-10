Johann van Graan: ‘There will always be noise, but luckily we have a very good coaching team’

Johann van Graan is not the type to grandstand. Even if he were, it would have been premature to do so after a wintry victory over Ulster that saw his Munster side return to winning ways without answering a lot of the questions that continue to hang over them.

At the same time, he’s within his rights to wonder if there would be a swing in the reaction to match the fierce criticism that greeted his team’s defeat to Connacht a week previous.

Before the game, he gave an interview to RTÉ that suggested a week in which criticism of his stewardship reached new heights had got to him, but afterwards, he was keeping things on an even keel.

Right now, every game feels like a referendum on the Van Graan era.

A two-point away defeat to Connacht was greeted with calls for his removal, yet the response to this character-filled victory with 14 men for 65 minutes was more cautious.

As we have heard so often in the past two years, the next two weeks are crucial.

Beat Castres away on Friday and Wasps at home on Sunday week, and Munster will be in a really strong position in Europe.

He’s off to Bath at the end of the season and Keith Wood went as far to suggest he should be removed from his position early, yet the reality is that the South African will be allowed to finish the job, along with Stephen Larkham.

The win was secured with 14 men after Simon Zebo was sent off for a high tackle. The man of the match, Tadhg Beirne, only came into the team at the end of the warm-up when captain Peter O’Mahony picked up a leg injury – the winning try-scorer, Alex Kendellen, wasn’t even supposed to be involved until that change occurred.

Circumstances always play a part. Although Nathan Doak did a lot right when he came on, Ulster missed John Cooney’s excellent tactical decision-making when the scrum-half went off injured minutes after Zebo’s dismissal.

They lacked the attacking nous to exploit the winger’s absence in very difficult conditions and their coach Dan McFarland lamented a missed opportunity to win at a difficult away venue.

Munster tend to hog the narrative, however. Beirne was outstanding and led their mission to dirty Ulster’s ball. Thomas Ahern gave a coming-of-age performance in the second-row, while West Cork trio Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes played a big role.

For all of that, Munster were dominated by their visitors at the maul.

Michael Lowry and James Hume were the class backs on display and, while they tried to up their passing rates in the shipping channels, Munster’s attempts to move the ball were often made too early while failing to engage defenders. When it worked, they made gains and it’s worth persisting with.

For the second week running, their work in the ‘22’ was laboured, and even without Zebo, they missed opportunities to find a man in space.

There’s a sense that Van Graan needs to settle on a first-choice team and play them week on week.

Jack Crowley got the start and did plenty right. His missteps shouldn’t discourage Munster from backing him as the most creative No 10 they have outside of Joey Carbery. Alongside him, Craig Casey improved on his Connacht performance and showed the benefit of back-to-back games.

Munster are unlikely to have any of their trio of Springboks available for Castres, O’Mahony is a doubt and Zebo will probably be banned. Carbery won’t be back until during the Six Nations.

Defeat in France would renew the focus on the coach, but he’s content to filter the criticism and focus on the job at hand.

“It is all about the people on the inside (of the camp). It is professional sport. There will always be noise, but luckily we have a very good leadership group and a very good coaching team,” he said.

“I can understand when people get carried away or when people make statements and that is part and parcel of professional rugby.

“All we can do is focus on our process and inside the HPC (high-performance centre) we are all pretty calm and pretty composed. It was a normal week for us.”

It was pointed that the coach repeatedly referred to the “tactical” response to losing a man, emphasising the role he and his staff played in the win.

His filter is strong, but he’s aware of the noise. Saturday turned it down a few notches, but the mute button is still beyond their reach for a while.

Munster – M Haley; S French (S Daly 45), C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Crowley (B Healy 62), C Casey (N Cronin 72); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley 51), N Scannell (D Barron 51), S Archer (J Ryan 45); T Ahern (J O’Donoghue 64), F Wycherley; T Beirne (capt), J Hodnett (A Kendellen 62), G Coombes.

Ulster – M Lowry; C Gilroy (R Lyttle 77), B Moxham, J Hume (A Curtis 62), E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney (N Doak 23); J McGrath (A Warwick 45), R Herring (J Andrew 77), T O’Toole (R Kane 77); A O’Connor, S Carter (K Treadwell 45); G Jones (Marcus Rea 62), N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Ref – M Adamson (SRU).