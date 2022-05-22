Johann van Graan rues sloppy Munster performance as Leo Cullen hails sensational Jordan Larmour

Joey Carbery of Munster is tackled by Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was left to rue a sloppy performance from his side, which consigned them to an away URC quarter-final against Ulster in two weeks.

A win against a depleted Leinster outfit would have guaranteed Munster a last eight clash at Thomond Park, but they fluffed their lines and paid a heavy price.

If Munster were to get the better of Ulster, they would also be on the road in the semi-final, with a trip to South Africa on the cards unless Edinburgh beat the Stormers in Cape Town.

A deeply disappointing evening at the Aviva Stadium saw Munster come up short 35-25 against a young Leinster team, with nothing but pride to play for.

Van Graan will have to quickly pick his players up, but the manner of this damaging defeat could linger, as Ulster lie in wait.

“That’s the way the chips have fallen now,” Van Graan said.

“We performed well the previous time we went up there but this is going to be a knock-out game, a quarter-final to progress further in the competition.

“Ulster are a quality side, a good forward pack with a good kicking game. It will be a new competition now, eight teams in it and if you want to go further you’ve got to win your quarter-final and that’s what we need to do against Ulster.”

Van Graan said he was aware of the different permutations in the end-game that could have led to Munster having to travel to South Africa for their quarter-final.

“Jack (O'Donoghue) and I spoke about all the different scenarios this morning," he revealed.

"After the Stormers result, we knew if we wanted to get second, we needed five points. And then what happens if you have four points, three points plus four tries, two points, one point and zero points.

“The message when Leinster kicked that last penalty was if we score one more try, we have got four tries and we are within seven, so that's what we went for to get us the two points, which would have had us at home. But that weren't to be.

“We potentially overplayed but we were looking for the penalty to hopefully get us into the corner to hopefully get that fourth try and two points. But it wasn't to be.”

Van Graan refused to look for excuses in that Leinster rested all of their first-choice players ahead of next week's Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

“I’m not going to get into them resting players, both teams had players unavailable,” Van Graan said.

“It was two teams selected, they were better than us on the evening. The difference is we didn’t get knocked out tonight.”

The Munster boss was disappointed that his side couldn't take advantage of some bright sparks throughout the opening 40 minutes.

“The first-half, they started well and we came back, I felt we created a lot in the first-half and not near clinical enough,” Van Graan added.

“We created opportunities and we didn’t use them. Against a team like them they are going to use their chance.

“Straight after half-time we started well and then minutes 49-53 the clock went away so they scored with that penalty try and we went down to 14 and they scored straight away.

“Being up 22-18 we went down 32-22 and then we have to play catch-up.

“We are incredibly disappointed and we came here to win tonight and we weren’t clinical enough to do it so fair play to them.”

Meanwhile, Leo Cullen hailed Jordan Larmour's performance on his return from injury, as the Ireland international produced a couple of game-breaking moments in Leinster's hugely impressive 35-25 win.

Larmour has endured a frustrating season, but he reminded everyone of his ability, as his dancing feet lit up a contest that saw Leinster set up a home URC quarter-final against Glasgow in two weeks.

With Ciaran Frawley forced off due to a facial injury, Larmour will hope to have done enough to force his way onto the bench for next week's Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

“It was great for him, and very, very pleasing,” Cullen said of Larmour.

“That’s what we said about guys timing their run at this time of the year. So yeah, there’s plenty for us to think about for sure.”

Although Frawley passed his HIA, Cullen explained the nature of his injury, which ended his involvement in a game that he was impressing in:

“He had a cut on his chin as well, so he’s come through his HIA piece but he ran out of time because he was getting his chin stitched. Anyway, that was the decision that was made there but he’s come through his HIA already.

“Cormac (Foley) with his shoulder is probably the worst (injury) of them all. So we’ll get him assessed but he was the one that was most in discomfort there.”

Cullen was delighted with the manner of his young side's performance, as they delivered a clinical display to end Munster's hopes of a home quarter-final.

Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird impressed up front, while Academy scrum-half Ben Murphy came off the bench to become the 60th player used by Leinster this season.

“It was a really pleasing result, and lots of good stuff in the game,” Cullen added.

"Right from the start Ryan Baird goes up, gets a hand on it, we get the ball down and it leads to a score inside the first couple of minutes of the game. Lots of really good stuff. Munster had their moments as well.

“One of the most pleasing parts is probably the start of the second half, Munster get that try, the ball goes up in the air and they get the bounce and it was a little bit of fortune, obviously they take the try.

“But the composure of our guys, particularly with some young guys, would they get themselves back into the game? But to be fair, they get a fair bit of control back into the game and produce plenty of moments.

“The penalty try leads to a yellow card for them and suddenly we’re in the ascendancy, guys coming off the bench made decent impacts as well, so plenty of good stuff I have to say, which is great.

“Overall we’re delighted to get the win. You see guys growing in terms of the experience bit, and you want them to be better in the future. And to get through that in front of over 30,000 people, it’s fantastic.”