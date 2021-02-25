Joey Carbery to make long-awaited return for Munster as he is named on bench for Cardiff test

Joey Carbery’s latest injury nightmare looks set to end in Cardiff tomorrow night after the 25-year old was selected on the bench for Munster’s clash at the Arms Park.

It will be his first action since suffering an ankle injury against Ulster in January last year and will be only his 18th appearance for Munster since moving from Leinster in the summer of 2018.

Munster have made six changes to the starting side which maintained their impressive away form when they triumphed 22-10 in Edinburgh at the weekend, with three of the switches at the back as Irish squad members Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Craig Casey are replaced by Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell and Nick McCarthy.

Up front hooker Kevin O’Byrne starts with Niall Scannell on the bench, Fineen Wycherley comes in for Billy Holland in the second row and Jack O’Sullivan gets the nod at No.8 with Gavin Coombes dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki has gone straight into the Connacht team to face Benetton after being released from the Irish squad as Andy Friend’s side aim to keep their season on track with victory in Italy.

Lock Oisín Dowling, who moved to the Sportsground in the summer from Leinster, will make his first start for Connacht.

Munster (v Cardiff Blues): M Haley; C Nash, R Scannell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, N McCarthy; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, J O’Sullivan. Replacements: N Scannell, L O’Connor, R Salanoa, B Holland, G Coombes, P Patterson, J Carbery, D Sweetnam.

Connacht (v Benetton): T O’Halloran; P Sullivan, T Daly, B Aki, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; P McAllister, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, G Thornbury; E Masterson, J Butler (c), P Boyle. Replacements: J Murphy, D Buckley, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, S Masterson, C Blade, J Carty, J Porch.

