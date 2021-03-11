Joey Carbery set for first Munster start in 14 months while Harry Byrne returns at out-half for Leinster’s Italian job

JOEY CARBERY will make his first Munster start since January 2020 tomorrow night after being named in the team to face Scarlets.

The Athy native made his comeback from a serious ankle injury against Cardiff Blues off the bench and backed that up with another substitute's appearance as he kicked the winner over Connacht.

And, with the Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster two weeks' away and a European last 16 clash against Toulouse a week later, Johann van Graan will be hoping he can take the next step against the Welsh region.

JJ Hanrahan, who has largely stood in for the Ireland international during his long absence, shifts to inside centre where he will partner Damian De ALlende, ith Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly in the back three and Nick McCarthy coming in at scrum-half.

Youngster Jack Crowley backs up Carbery off the bench, while Thomas Ahern is also amongst the replacements. In the pack, van Graan has named a strong side to give that talented backline a platform with Jack O'Sullivan starting at openside in a formidable back-row that includes Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes.

Like Munster, Leinster won't have any of their Ireland squad members available for tomorrow's clash with Zebre in Parma.

Luke McGrath captains the side, with Harry Byrne back at out-half and Jimmy O'Brien partnering Rory O'Loughlin in the centre.

Up front, Dan Sheehan gets a start at hooker alongside promising tighthead prop Tom Clarkson, while Alex Soroka gets his first start at No 8.

Academy player Max O'Reilly starts at full back, with Cian Kelleher making his 25th appearance on the right wing and Dave Kearney selected on the left.

In the centre, Rory O'Loughlin and Jimmy O'Brien are Cullen's pairing for the second week in a row.

Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan and Academy prop Thomas Clarkson start in the front row, with Ross Molony and Jack Dunne gets a first start of the season.in the second row.

In the back row, Josh Murphy starts at blindside, with last week's Player of the Match Scott Penny at openside and the aforementioned Soroka wearing No 8.

Finally, on the bench Kilkenny native Tim Corkery and Wicklow's Seán O'Brien are in line for their debuts, with James Tracy, Marcus Hanan, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Hugh O'Sullivan and Jamie Osborne the remaining replacements.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.

Leinster: Max O'Reilly; Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O'Brien, Rory O'Loughlin, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Ross Molony, Jack Dunne; Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Alex Soroka. Replacements: James Tracy, Marcus Hanan, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Seán O'Brien, Hugh O'Sullivan, Tim Corkery, Jamie Osborne.

Kick off times and TV details:

Zebre v Leinster, 5.45, EIR Sport

Munster v Scarlets, 8.0,TG4, EIR Sport 2

