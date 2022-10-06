Joey Carbery handed exciting attacking role for Munster as Irish stars kick-off World Cup ambitions

Munster's Joey Carbery warms up before the URC match against Zebre Parma at Musgrave Park, Cork last week. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jack Carty returns to kickstart his personal World Cup ambitions and his Connacht side’s listless URC campaign after being passed fit for tomorrow night’s crunch Galway basement battle with fellow strugglers Munster.

Of a wider interest in a World Cup season, Joey Carbery will make his first start in the 15 jersey in Mike Prendergast’s new attacking system, a role many feel could provide another cutting edge option for Andy Farrell’s Irish side in France in 2023.

The Irish coach is not in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland tour but Carbery’s performance may provide the most potent World Cup clues to date this term and he will be taking more than a keen interest in the exciting switch.

Under previous Munster attack coach, Stephen Larkham, there was a resistance to pitch Carbery in at full-back.

But Andy Farrell has utilised him there before, notably in a fine November cameo against Argentina last season, when the coach revealed he is an option at both 12 and 15, as well as 15.

It is a stance which confirms his status as a utility player with the Irish; a steady, and successful run in the jersey with 15 could offer food for thought.

Carty’s summer wrist surgery had delayed his seasonal return but after three opening league losses, supporters will hope that his arrival can spur on Andy Friend’s side on the new 4g pitch as they seek to get off the mark after three opening away-day losses.

Ben Healy offers a measure of competition – despite residual murmuring in Scotland that, aside from interest in Ulster's scrum-half John Cooney, they may seek to recruit an out-half who is slipping behind Emerging Ireland star Jack Crowley.

Munster make four changes to the side that laboriously saw off Zebre in Cork last week, without securing a bonus point.

Gavin Coombes and Conor Murray start for the first time this season with lock Jean Kleyn also into the side after recovering from a head knock.

There are two Academy players among the replacements with Fionn Gibbons set to make his Munster debut and Edwin Edogbo in line for his third appearance of the season.

First year Academy player Gibbons can play in the centre and on the wing and was a Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s earlier this year.

Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley were unavailable after picking up knocks.

For Connacht, who make five changes, Shamus Hurley-Langton is handed his first start, while Gavin Thornbury, Byron Ralston and Conor Fitzgerald also return to the starting XV.

Connacht: Conor Fitzgerald; John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Gavin Thornbury, Oisin Dowling; Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Colm Reilly, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle.

Munster: Joey Carbery; Conor Phillips, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O'Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.