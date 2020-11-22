JJ Hanrahan steps up return with place on the bench as Munster make four changes for Glasgow clash

Miunster boss Johann van Graan has made four changes to his side for Monday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium.

Captain Billy Holland joins Jean Kleyn in the second row with Fineen Wycherley moving to the back row. Jack O’Sullivan will start on the openside for the first time and player of the match in last week's win over Ospreys, Gavin Coombes continues at number eight.

The front row of James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer is unchanged.

Ben Healy will resumes his partnership with Craig Casey at nu,mber ten while the final change sees Calvin Nash start on the wing with Matt Gallagher and Mike Haley completing the back three.

Damian de Allende and Rory Scannell remain paired in the centre.

JJ Hanrahan makes his return to the subs' bench and will make his 100th Guinness PRO4 appearance if introduced. Hooker Rhys Marshall is also included after recovering from a recent thigh injury.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland ©; Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.

Glasgow v Munster will be shown on live on eir Sport and Premier Sports at 8..15pm on Monday.

