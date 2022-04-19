James Ryan fit for Leinster’s URC double-header in South Africa

Leinster have confirmed that James Ryan was fit to travel to South Africa despite the latest in a series of concussion incidents but the province decided to leave him at home.

Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher have come through their return from injuries without any issue as they face into a double date in South Africa.

The duo have also been included in the 31-man squad that arrived overnight.

“James Ryan was involved in the extended match day squad against Connacht and is once again available for selection but has not travelled to South Africa and will continue to train back in Dublin,” a Leinster statement read.

There are no further updates on Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee) and Ryan Baird (back).

Meanwhile, Ulster Rugby has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s URC clash against Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Billy Burns and Kieran Treadwell sustained concussions during the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse on Saturday so both players will now follow the Graduated Return to Play protocols.