Jacob Stockdale's Irish return edges closer as he is named in Ulster's starting team for Pro14 clash

Jacob Stockdale will seek to come back into Ireland’s Six Nations plans after overcoming a knee injury to be selected on the left wing for Ulster’s clash with Ospreys in the Guinness PRO 14 at Kingspan stadium tomorrow night.

Rob Lyttle makes a positional switch to the right wing and last week’s Player of the Match Michael Lowry continues at full-back.

The midfield duo of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume retain their starting berths, as do Ian Madigan and John Cooney at half-back.

In the front row, Andrew Warwick comes in to start at loosehead, with John Andrew at hooker and Marty Moore at tighthead.

Kieran Treadwell, who made his 100th Ulster appearance last week, is once again named at second row to partner Alan O’Connor. Jordi Murphy will again skipper the side from the back row, and is joined by Greg Jones at blindside flanker and Nick Timoney at number eight.

Winger Robert Baloucoune could make his first appearance for Ulster this season if called upon from the bench, after making his return from a hamstring injury.

He is named alongside Alby Mathewson and Matt Faddes among the back line replacements.

Sean Reidy is also making a return from injury and is named in the forward reinforcements with Ross Kane, who could make his 50th appearance for the province, Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan and last week’s debutant, Cormac Izuchukwu.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy (Capt.), Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Matt Faddes, Robert Baloucoune.

Online Editors