Jacob Stockdale emerges as doubt for November tests after ankle injury

Ulster star Jacob Stockdale is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury against Leinster last weekend.

Stockdale missed all of last season bar the opening game due to a left ankle issue, but this time around it is his right ankle that will be assessed.

The 26-year-old was replaced at half time of the 20-13 defeat to Leinster on Friday night, and Ulster have confirmed that Stockdale will get an MRI to get further information on the issue.

The province added that the injury is unrelated to the left ankle issue that sidelined him last season.

Stockdale's injury has come at a terrible time for the attacker, who had made a promising start to the season and would hope to be involved in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the autumn internationals.

Stockdale last played for Ireland in the summer of 2021, with James Lowe nailing down the left wing spot in his absence.