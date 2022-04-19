Jack O’Sullivan is unavailable for Munster’s crunch clash against Ulster

Jack O'Sullivan of Munster is tackled by Iacopo Bianchi of Zebre during the United Rugby Championship match between Zebre Parma and Munster in January 2022 at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Jack O’Sullivan is unavailable for Munster’s potentially decisive URC clash with Ulster in Belfast this Friday and will miss the next few weeks after sustaining a knee injury against Exeter Chiefs in the first leg of his side’s last 16 Champions Cup success at Sandy Park.

With Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), James French (knee), RG Snyman (knee) all still ruled out, Munster will hope to have their international contingent made available by the IRFU.

They will confirm this at a press briefing today.

Victory for Ulster will put them in pole position for a home path towards the June final while defeat for Munster would leave them under pressure to do so.

