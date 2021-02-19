Jack Conan on fire to tame the Dragons as Leinster claim bonus-point win

Leinster's Jack Conan is tackled by Sam Davies of Dragons during the Guinness PRO14 match at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Leinster were far from their best, but Leo Cullen’s men still ground out a bonus-point win over the Dragons in Newport.

The Irish raiders trailed by a point at the break with their discipline a real issue and at that stage it looked like a shock might be on the cards.

Leinster head coach Cullen had selected Irish hopefuls and Byrne brothers Harry and Ross as twin playmakers at out-half and inside centre respectively, but they didn’t have much chance to show their attacking threat.

They had some nice touches, but this was a scrappy game not helped by an awful Rodney Parade surface.

In the end, Leinster grabbed five tries through Peter Dooley, Scott Penny, Josh Murphy, a penalty try and Dan Sheehan.

Jack Conan led out Leinster on his 100th appearance and was man of the match.

Leinster conceded an early scrum penalty and soon after, the impressively accurate Sam Davies gave Dragons the lead. It was the first of five first-half penalties for the out-half.

A misdirected away lineout followed and Davies kicked a second penalty.

Harry Byrne put the restart out on the full and it summed up a disappointing first quarter for the visitors.

Davies’ third penalty from the halfway line made it 9-0. Finally, Leinster woke up.

Prop Dooley crashed on to a short pass to score beneath the posts and Ross Byrne converted, but Cullen’s men immediately coughed up a penalty and Davies didn’t miss.

Penny grabbed Leinster’s second try from close range and bizarrely celebrated by taking off his shorts in favour of a new pair delivered from the sidelines. Ross Byrne’s kick was anything but pants. It put Leinster ahead for the first time, but Davies’ fifth kick meant the Dragons turned around a point to the good.

Leinster moved back ahead at the start of the second-half. Dragons prop Lloyd Fairbrother was yellow carded for a no-arms tackle. Murphy crossed and Ross Byrne converted.

A penalty try then followed as Leinster’s forwards got to work on the Dragons pack. Dan Baker, on his Dragons debut, was yellow carded for illegally trying to stop the score.

There was never much danger of Leinster losing from there and replacement hooker Sheehan grabbed a fifth. Cullen then removed Harry Byrne with his sibling stepping in at out-half.

Dragons grabbed two late consolations through replacement Luke Baldwin and Josh Lewis, but although it was not enough Davies’ conversion did ensure a home losing bonus-point.

Dragons: J Williams (64); Holmes (Coleman 52-57), Owen, Dixon, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt) (Baldwin 64); Harris (Bateman 51), Hibbard (Shipp 49), Fairbrother, J Davies, Carter (Maksymiw 57), Screech (Baker 31), Fry, Taylor

Leinster: O’Reilly; Kelleher, O’Loughlin, R Byrne (Hawkshaw 78), Kearney; H Byrne ((J Osborne 63), McGrath (capt) (R Osborne 69); Dooley (Hanan 65), Tracy (Sheehan 57), Clarkson (McGrath 65), Molony (Toner 57), Baird, Murphy (Fardy 67), Penny, Conan

Ref: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

