Jack Carty shines as Connacht end 19-year wait for away win at Leinster

Connacht's Jack Carty in action against James Tracy during the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The RDS has been a graveyard for Connacht since Leinster made the move across Dublin 4, but finally the Westerners had reason to celebrate at the old show jumping arena.

Two seasons ago, Andy Friend’s men were denied by Dan Leavy at the death after a stirring performance in front of a packed pre-Christmas crowd but in the eerily silent surrounds of an empty stadium on a bitterly cold night they inflicted the Guinness PRO14 champions’ first league defeat since April 2019, the same month they last lost in Ballsbridge.

In this shortened season with only the Conference winners going through to the final, it puts their title defence in jeopardy ahead if the visit of unbeaten Ulster who sit above them in Conference A after their win over Munster.

But for once, Leinster were not the story at home as they slumped to their first loss of the campaign.

Expand Close Leinster's Ryan Baird beats the tackle of Peter Sullivan on the way to scoring his side's third try during the Guinness PRO14 defeat to Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster's Ryan Baird beats the tackle of Peter Sullivan on the way to scoring his side's third try during the Guinness PRO14 defeat to Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Connacht were worth every penny of their win.

Flanker Conor Oliver and centre Sammy Arnold set the tone physically, while Jack Carty scored 25 points in a controlling display that put him firmly back in the Ireland picture.

Opposite him, Johnny Sexton endured a miserable evening after being pressed into service unexpectedly and after 24 poor minutes he shipped a head injury leaving the backline bereft of direction.

Both teams had to deal with coronavirus cases that ruled players out in the build-up, but Connacht dealt with the adversity far better and after losing to Ulster six days previously they tore into their task and unsettled their hosts with their aggressive approach to secure a first away win over Leinster since 2002.

Eighteen point-outsiders before kick-off, that aggression in defence earned them an early attacking opportunity but Shane Delahunt’s knock-on let Leinster off the hook.

The visitors didn’t have to wait long. Despite some scrum difficulties, out-half Carty read Ross Molony’s mind and picked off the second-row’s pass to race in untouched from his own 10m line.

Expand Close Jonathan Sexton of Leinster leaves the pitch for a head injury assessment during the Guinness PRO14 match against Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jonathan Sexton of Leinster leaves the pitch for a head injury assessment during the Guinness PRO14 match against Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

He converted his own try, but he missed a chance to extend the lead from the tee when Dan Leavy got caught on the wrong side of the ruck.

The hosts needed a big Devin Toner steal on their own 5m line to avoid further damage but, with Sexton struggling, they were struggling to find their normally smooth rhythm.

They found themselves 12 points down after 22 minutes as Carty went over for his second score.

The out-half had some help from Quinn Roux as he crashed over from close range to finish off a move that started around half-way as Delahunt sent Caolin Blade through a gap, Carty popped up on his shoulder. Leinster scrambled, but a few big carries kept the pressure on before the No 10 scored.

He couldn’t convert and then, with Sexton gone for a Head Injury Assessment, Leinster hit back as McGrath spotted a gap and sent Scott Penny through it.

McGrath missed the conversion and Carty was able to kick two penalties to make it 18-5 thanks to the strong breakdown work of Conor Oliver who was enjoying a superb evening.

His back-row colleague Eoghan Masterson picked up the slack with a crucial turnover after Ryan Baird scythed through the defence and Leavy picked and went.

With Sexton off permanently, Leinster’s inexperience showed as they tried to play from under their own posts and Liam Turner knocked on.

From the scrum, Blade picked and went close and after a few rumbles he shifted it wide where Alex Wootton was waiting to walk the ball over the line and when Carty nailed the touchline conversion he gave his side a 20 point half-time lead.

When they re-emerged, Leinster looked a different animal in contact and captain McGrath reduced the gap with a cleverly taken try that Jimmy O’Brien converted.

Carty knocked over a penalty, but a series of concessions from the men in green gave Leinster the field position to engineer a try but errors from Sean Cronin and Leavy let Connacht off the hook.

Cronin made up for it as he brushed off Blade’s tackle and found Ryan Baird on his shoulder and he crashed over, but O’Brien missed the conversion and it remained an 11 point game.

David Hawkshaw thought he’d reduced that gap but his impressive effort was ruled out for an Andrew Smith obstruction and, with Leinster ravaged by on-field injuries, they ran out of steam and their former centre Tom Daly made sure of it as he picked off Hawkshaw and powered over to score his side’s bonus point try.

Read More

Ed Byrne's injury-time score meant Leinster got a four-try bonus for themselves which could prove crucial in the title race, but Connacht didn't care as they cherished their moment of history.

Scorers: Leinster: S Penny, L McGrath, R Baird, E Byrne try each, J O’Brien con; Connacht: J Carty 2 tries, 3 cons, 3 pens; A Wootton, T Daly try each;

Leinster: M O'Reilly; A Smith, J O'Brien (H O’Sullivan 63), R O'Loughlin (D Hawkshaw 57), D Kearney; J Sexton (L Turner 25 ), L McGrath; P Dooley (E Byrne 52), J Tracy (S Cronin 52), M Bent (G McGrath 70), R Molony, D Toner (J Conan 53) (W Connors 57); R Baird, S Penny (D Leavy 63), D Leavy (Conan 60).

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan (B O’Donnell 60), S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton (D Kilgallen 78); J Carty, C Blade (C Reilly 69); D Buckley (M Burke 69), S Delahunt (J Murphy 69), D Robertson-McCoy (C Kenny 62), G Thornbury, Q Roux (U Dillane 63); E Masterson, C Oliver, S Masterson (C Prendergast 69).

Referee: C Busby (IRFU)

Online Editors