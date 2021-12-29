It’s time to confine an era of sheer unadulterated arrogance to history

It’s ironic the only certainty around fixtures and fittings in rugby these days is the uncertainty once you plan further than an hour ahead. So, naturally enough, part two of the festive inter-provincial activity this weekend has slid down the same slope as part one last weekend.

We can bring you with some degree of certainty however the news that Saturday will start its dawn shortly before 8am and declare itself bright and bushy-tailed some 40 minutes later. And with that we will be just over the 51 year bridge separating us from Ireland’s 1970 tour to Argentina.

Mention of that trip in IRFU circles will prompt indigestion among those with long memories given it became better known for the bits left out: international caps. Revisionism is a dodgy business at the best of times. Ireland’s history around when it did and didn’t make due recognition for services rendered by players is right up there. Fixing it is not straightforward.

First the Argie tour. In fairness, anyone willing to put their bodies on the line going there in the 1970s and ’80s deserved respect. In this case it was a seven match trip which started with four wins and finished with three losses. Bookending the latter were defeats in the two Tests matches.

Two players – centre Frank O’Driscoll and hooker John Birch – featured in those reportedly brutal encounters. Neither got close enough to the top table again, and so don’t feature in the list of the 1,134 players who have played for Ireland. By any stretch this is wrong.

Sheer unadulterated arrogance is at the heart of this. When it came to the Arrogance Olympics the IRFU were contenders for a podium finish every time. As members of the original group of three countries to found the International Rugby Football Board (today’s World Rugby) Ireland followed the practice of only awarding caps for matches against other members. Initially this probably made sense. Once others got up to speed, and overtook them, it became an anachronism.

The gentlemen’s club kicked off with Ireland, Scotland and Wales in 1886, followed by England four years later. Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa weren’t deemed full members until 1949. In the meantime France were knocking off wins over Ireland in the Five Nations Championship but it wasn’t until 1947 the IRFU decided to award caps for this fixture.

This wasn’t a decree from the IRB. Even today World Rugby are a bit hazy on the chronology but maintain they were solely in the business of recording internationals, or Test matches, and it was up to the unions involved on the day whether or not to award caps.

In Ireland’s case that was approached with all the enthusiasm for handling a live snake. For example New Zealand – considered lowly colonials - had beaten us three times before we decided to award caps for Tests matches against them.

It was the Argentina tour in 1970 that generated the most heat however. This was probably because of the unique juxtaposition of father and son: Frank O’Driscoll got diddly squat for his two outings against the Pumas; his son Brian has 133 caps which puts him ahead of all others here. Coincidentally 42 of those came against countries considered unworthy when his old man was drawing blanks in Argentina.

By the time the first World Cup came along in 1987 things were changing. Perhaps it was at the behest of the IRB but surely everyone agreed it wasn’t a good look to have some countries awarding caps when their opponents in the same game were not. Maybe this is what inspired the IRFU to give full-on Test match, with tousled caps, status to the November fixture with Romania, less than a year out from that first World Cup. So a full strength Ireland side all picked up caps for sticking 60 points on the pitifully weak Romanians who hadn’t the price a few caps between them.

No sooner was the '87 World Cup done and dusted but we were back into the game of smoke and mirrors. A year later Ireland were ambushed on a summer tour to France, when two games scheduled against regional opposition were replaced at the last minute with Tests against the full strength France side. Ireland were well understrength but under the captaincy of Willie Anderson won the first and went very close in the second.

Tour manager Ken Reid, in an emotional speech after the win in Auch, promised the players he would bring up the issue of retrospective caps with the IRFU when he got back home. Tight head prop Jimmy McCoy, down the back of the bus, noted: “Right, can’t wait for that one.”

So another couple of players on that trip, who deserved recognition for their efforts, went uncapped: centre Paul Clinch and wing Peter Purcell. Clinch was on hand again a year later when Ireland toured North America, playing Tests against Canada and the US. No caps, even though it was a full strength Ireland squad, as it had been in 1985 when playing two Tests in Japan. No caps for those either, which was as close as scrumhalf Rab Brady would get to joining the elite club.

Would O’Driscoll or Birch or Clinch or Purcell or Brady like to join the club, alongside some who have won caps for coming off the bench and not getting a sweat up before the final whistle? Eh, yes!

Of course if the door was opened now there would be other cases from those who had played against countries only subsequently deemed worthy of capped match status. The ripple effect on the international match records, and who comes where on the list, would be hard to negotiate. Especially for a rugby union who have no listed archivist – which is in keeping with a union who have no museum.

With all these games postponed or cancelled you’d think someone, somewhere, in the IRFU orbit would get the ball rolling. It wouldn't be a quick fix but it would be worth the effort.