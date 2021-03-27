'It's pretty special' - Devin Toner celebrates Leinster caps record amid glory of PRO14 title win

Devin Toner lifts the PRO14 trophy alongside his Leinster team-mates following the final win over Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster’s Devin Toner said it was particularly special to become Leinster’s most capped player in a game where they captured their fourth PRO14 title in a row.

The 34-year old played 80 minutes for the second week in a row as he surpassed Gordon D’Arcy’s record with his 262th appearance for Leinster.

"Ah it’s brilliant. To get the record in such an important game is pretty special. I have had a phenomenal amount of goodwill, texts and tweets. It has been overwhelming to be honest," said Toner.

"To be able to front up as we did especially in the RDS was brilliant. We knew we had to match them physically and thankfully we did.

"I wasn’t expecting 80 minutes there to be honest. You just have to work hard, dig deep like you always have to do against Munster, but I am just thankful that everyone who played today put their hand up and dug deep.

"I think you had lads like Jack Conan, Rhys Ruddock and Robbie Henshaw getting us over the gain-line, making the hard yards. Once we get in the opposition half we pride ourselves on keeping the ball, which we had to do.

"With our defence we had to front up and get the hits in, which we did."

Jack Conan was superb for Leo Cullen’s men with another outstanding display, and all he regretted is that their supporters were not there to see them lift their eighth league title with a comprehensive win.

"It’s fantastic. There is no bigger final than playing your local rivals at home in your own back yard. More than anything else it was the performance we put in, we showed we can win ugly and arm wrestle teams and really front up when it matters," he said.

"The only thing that could make this better is if the crowd was filled with fans, friends and family. More importantly that anything else, is this is a squad effort."

Munster skipper Peter O’Mahony, who came off early in the second half with a deep cut to a leg, said that they now have to quickly turn around to face Toulouse next week in the Champions Cup.

"We struggled to get possession of the ball, we had low 30s in the first half and probably something similar in the second half. We just didn’t get a chance to impose ourselves on them for any real long periods. I thought credit to them, they held the ball for long periods and put us under huge pressure.

"They played some great rugby and we struggled with it. So, I don’t know if we have any complaints."

He said he thought they did well to turn around at 6-6 at the break, but didn’t get going after that.

"Look we thought we had weathered the storm a little bit. At six-all, I thought it was a good way to get into the dressing rooms with the wind the way it was. We came out and we just struggled a little bit," he said.

"We kind of went backwards for a couple of phases and we got pinned into the corner then from a penalty from a scrum a few minutes in.

"All it is is one score in these games, it always is. The score that puts us out of touch. That’s it, it’s going to be a tough one to take, the next 48 hours. We have a big week ahead, we have got to keep the head up and battle on.

"We just fell short, it’s so tough to take when you get so close but yet you are so far. You have got to congratulate Leinster, a quality side and you don’t win this competition four times in a row if you are not," said O’Mahony.

