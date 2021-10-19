‘It's not witch-hunting, it's just trying to get clarity' – Connacht’s Andy Friend still waiting for explanation over Munster’s ‘offside’ try

Munster's Chris Cloete (c) is congratulated by team-mate Jean Kleyn after winning a penalty during the URC match against Connacht at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has revealed that he has not heard anything from United Rugby Championship (URC) officials in light of his gripe following his side's defeat to Munster last weekend.

Friend was fuming after Chris Cloete's try was allowed despite Tadhg Beirne appearing to be in an offside position. The fact the incident was not reviewed by the Television Match Official (TMO) caused major controversy in the Connacht ranks.

The standard of refereeing in the URC has been placed firmly in the spotlight over the course of the opening rounds of the new season, with further confusion arising from the league's lack of a referees' manager, in light of Greg Garner leaving his position in recent months.

Friend is still hopeful of hearing from the official channels, but if he doesn't, he is prepared to follow up on the issue himself.

“I would have liked, possibly, some explanation, but in my own mind I thought everyone is normally pretty busy on a Monday or Tuesday,” Friend said.

“If I haven't heard anything by tomorrow afternoon I might make a few calls.

“Normally there is actually quite a healthy working relationship with Johnny Lacey, who looks after the Irish referees, and I feel like we've got a very good working relationship with the Irish referees.

“So me calling that out was not a direct attack on any individual, it certainly wasn't on Chris Busby (last weekend's referee), I just thought it was the lack of process that hadn't been undertaken.

“I'm sure they're going to come back with something for me on that, I had a few other questions too as I do after every game, and I think every coach does. You just want to get clarity on, because you want to make sure you can deliver the message back to your team.

“That's the purpose of doing it, it's not witch-hunting, it's not trying to find fault in someone else's performance, it's just trying to get clarity on what are the standards, because it does change quite rapidly.

“We've got a good working relationship with Johnny and the IRFU, from the URC point of view I haven't heard anything and probably doubt I will because I don't think there is anyone in that position.”

Read More

Asked if he had concerns that incidents like last Saturday's at Thomond Park would happen again, Friend said: “We all make errors, I made errors on Saturday, our players made errors, referees made errors.

“I'm not saying I'm looking for a perfect game because we'll never get there, but there are certain things I think that there needs to be certain standards set, and that's all I'm seeking, the consistency of standards across the board.”

Connacht are set to be without Tom Farrell, who has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a shoulder injury, and Cian Prendergast, who is going for a scan on his injured ankle, for Saturday's inter-pro clash against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Amid recent uncertainty surrounding a capacity limit at the Sportsground, Connacht opted to move their home game to Dublin, with sources indicating that approximately 6,000 – 8,000 are expected at the Aviva this weekend.

Friend will also have to plan without new Tongan signing Leva Fifita, who is struggling with a knee injury, but Oisin Dowling, Peter Robb and Sean Masterson have returned to training following respective lay-offs.

Jack Carty is also in line to feature despite suffering a cut on his head, with Friend backing the Connacht out-half to earn a recall to the Ireland squad tomorrow.

“I thought he was brilliant, I really did. I think Jack is playing some lovely rugby this year, and played some great rugby last year too,” Friend added.

“I would certainly have him there or thereabouts but it's not up to me to pick the team, we'll wait and see what Andy (Farrell) and his selectors do.”