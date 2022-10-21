‘It’s a huge occasion’ – Leo Cullen expecting physicality from inexperienced Munster side in clash at Aviva

He has presided over an era of unprecedented dominance in the fixture, but Leo Cullen says the rivalry between Leinster and Munster remains alive and well ahead of the derby at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ticket sales have now surpassed 45,000 for the fixture, which would appear to back Cullen’s claims up, even though the home side are 17-point favourites to win after his opposite number named a team shorn of most of his big-hitters today.

Since taking over in 2016, Cullen has steered Leinster to 13 wins in 16 fixtures and Munster have not beaten their rivals at the Dublin 4 venue since October 2014.

They did manage a reversal in the Rainbow Cup two seasons ago, but last year, an understrength Leinster side beat a strong Munster outfit in May and most pundits are predicting a comfortable afternoon for the side captained by Johnny Sexton.

"Definitely, there's going to be 45,000 people here tomorrow and when we started in the old Dooradoyle days, there'd be 350 people there.

"It's a huge occasion, the nature of the week on week - that's the challenge,” he said.

"I said it after the game last week, but for Irish rugby, it has to be a point of difference; the way the provinces are supported, the sense of identity that each provincial team has - and they have their own unique identity.

"It's important we celebrate that. We're expecting a real, physical challenge and that's what we've prepared for this week because we think that's coming from Munster.

"It's a huge game for both teams. It's great to be here at the Aviva and I believe there's going to be a huge crowd, on a nice day - it hasn't been fantastic this week, but conditions are meant to be good for tomorrow.

"Yeah, when there's an Ireland squad announced in the middle of these weeks, everyone has to be able to deal with the consequences of selection and non-selection in some cases.

"We've had a good week, looking forward to playing here at the Aviva in front of a big crowd.

"Another derby game.

"You can see how hotly contested the derby games have been before now. We were a bit fortunate to get out with a win against Connacht last weekend. Parts of our performance were good. Other parts, we feel like there's a good bit to go and that's what we'll focus on this week.

"A good challenge ahead."

Cullen has injury issues of his own but can field James Ryan, whose knee injury has not proven to be as serious as first feared.

His tight-five has a formidable look to it, with Tadhg Furlong joining Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan in the front-row, with Jason Jenkins partnering James Ryan in the engine room, while a back-row of Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris is a match for most teams.

Behind them, Luke McGrath partners Sexton as Robbie Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in midfield, but the back-three has a less familiar look with Jamie Osborne and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings and Ciarán Frawley at full-back.

"Ciarán's a great footballer, we have had some disruptions and injuries to the back-three at the moment and we've a back three there with Jamie Osborne on the wing there, Jimmy has moved on to the right,” Cullen said.

"Ciarán's come back in after that knock to his shoulder, he's come off the bench and played 10 minutes last week; he gives us extra distribution, he's another pair of hands and a very good broken field runner as well.

"He's played 15 in the past for us, it's good with Johnny, Robbie and Garry - there's plenty of experience in the team.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how Ciarán goes."

Munster, meanwhile, are without most of their Ireland stars, with Cullen’s former team-mate Rowntree naming an unfamiliar side that's missing Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey and Malakai Fekitoa.

"We heard some reports about a few injuries and that’s the challenge,” the Leinster coach said.

"Some of the squads were pretty thin at the start of the season, which always places a bit more pressure on everybody else. Some teams will come through that better than others.

“We were ready for anything in terms of selection because we heard a few rumblings and rumours about the potential guys who were maybe missing, and we tried to prepare accordingly.

“Eighty per cent of it is you have to focus on yourselves, and you have one eye on what the opposition are doing, but you have to make sure you get your house in order, that’s what we’re doing this week.

“There's some good young players who featured in the Emerging Ireland tour. Some of them came back last week and gave a great account of themselves against a good, physical Bulls team.

“We know they can deal with the physical part, so for us, it's to make sure we impose ourselves on the game well.

“We probably need to be more accurate than last week in terms of some of our execution. The conditions played a part last week, hopefully, they’ll be a bit better this week. We had a decent week’s training, so hopefully, it translates to a performance.”