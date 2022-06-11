'It's a hard lesson' - Leo Cullen laments Leinster off-day as they finish without a trophy for first time since 2017

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen during the United Rugby Championship Semi-Final defeat to Vodacom Bulls at the RDS Arena. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

LEO CULLEN can see the benefit of the increased quality that now exists in the United Rugby Championship but the Leinster coach was left deeply frustrated that his players were unable to rise to the challenge of the Bulls as they crashed out in a home semi-final.

The head coach suggested that a combination of their one-sided opening night win over the same opposition and last week's 12-try hammering of Glasgow softened his team's mindset for this game as they produced an untypically inaccurate and ill-disciplined performance under huge pressure from a well-coached South African side.

It means that Leinster's season is over before the final for the first time since 2017 and Cullen expressed huge disappointment with the performance.

“It is pretty sick in there, yeah,” the coach said of the dressing-room,

"“There's so much work that goes into getting the team to knockout games and to fall short here, particularly at home in the RDS at this time of year, is disappointing.

“We start the game okay, we get ourselves into trouble a few times with when we lose the ball in the ruck.

“That's probably the big thing in terms of how we go about playing the game so that's probably the biggest thing that's sort of sticking in my mind at the moment.

“Because there was actually moments in the La Rochelle game as well where if you give away a turnover at the ruck there's a huge territory game for the opposition.

“The Bulls were good and clinical when they get down our end of the field.

“And then we are in that mode of chasing the game which is a little bit different to the La Rochelle game where we lose right at the death where we are in the lead for most of the game.

“But, Bulls, a lot of stuff that we talked about yesterday, they were very clinical when they got down our end, they came with a good plan and it is painful for our guys in there at the moment.

“As I have said previously to our young guys, it is a hard lesson, you need to learn sometimes.

”The Bulls are a quality team, they came with a good plan, they were well coached and once they had a lead and played that pressure game, they didn't have to do huge amount but they just put the squeeze on us.

“And we just weren't really accurate enough when we were chasing the game

“We created plenty of opportunities but, you know, when you come to semi-finals against top-end teams, you need all your players sort of in an eight, nine, 10/10 in terms of how they play the game.

“Unfortunately for us some of us, some of us were just not good enough today.”

Cullen lamented his team's execution and, in particular, their attitude.

“That's what it comes down to, it's execution in the big moments in the big game,” he said.

“Across the board, we just weren't quite there today. We talked about the potential for that.

“Complacency is probably the wrong word, but it takes a little bit of the edge off when you have a big win and you try to reset to go again. Having said that we did start the game ok, but we give away some pretty important turnovers which allows the Bulls build a lead.

“When it comes to these high stakes pressure games, particularly when the conditions deteriorate a little bit as well, it became harder to chase the game.

“Unfortunately, we weren't accurate enough over the course of 80 minutes.

“There were certain things in that game (Glasgow) that came a little bit easy to us.

“As I said, we started the game okay today, but we lose our way when we play. That's the great debate about how the game is refereed, and for us as coaches, how do we set up the team? Sometimes you get in trouble playing too much.

“It's great when you get into the flow like we had last week, but if you're not quite in the flow, and the other team are being aggressive... we get stripped a couple of times in contact, lose the ball on the ground.

"The Bulls hooker came up with three or four turnovers and those penalties are huge in the big games because against the better teams, the big powerful teams, once they get you down inside the 22' they’re good in terms of that squeezing, keeping the ball and they’re well organised, and they had that bit of a lead.

“We had some chances particularly early in the second-half. If we get our nose in front the game is very different. We don’t manage to do that unfortunately so it’s just learning those painful lessons.

"It’s things that we talk about all the time, that mix of when you’re not quite in your flow so to speak, and then you’ve got to revert to that kind of pressure rugby game and the Bulls are traditionally one of the teams that play pressure rugby better than anybody.

“South Africa play pressure rugby better than anybody and they’re successful on some of those big days so that’s the bit that we need to try and figure out when it comes to these big days because lots of really positive stuff and things have gone into the course of this season.

“We blooded a lot of young players and we’re bringing young players through all the season and gained that bit of experience but even the young guys they come up short when we’re away in South Africa, even though they do lots of great things when they’re out there.

“So yeah, it’s unbelievably disappointing and it’s hard to verbalise because as I said there’s so much work that’s gone in to get us to this point, but you need to be able to deliver on the big days and unfortunately for us we weren’t good enough on the day.

“I don’t think we were quite at our best today, and that self-reflection needs to take place by everybody from an individual point of view but then we need to do that collectively as well.

“But, unfortunately, we’ll be watching the final this year. We’ve been involved in finals in the last number of years. We’d love to be there again. It’s bitterly disappointing for our players who are coming to the end of their Leinster careers as well, whether they’re retiring or moving on to new challenges.

“We all want to give everyone the perfect send off but unfortunately we’re not going to have the perfect send off this year.”