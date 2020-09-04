'It was brutal, one for the purists' - Leo Cullen blasts Munster tactics in Aviva victory

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen at the Aviva Stadium as his Leinster side overcame Munster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen offered a withering assessment of what he perceived to be Munster's one-dimensional tactics, as his side beat their bitter rivals in the Pro14 semi-final for the third year running.

Cullen's side dug out a gritty 13-3 victory, and while he acknowledged that the game itself was not easy on the eye, he was less than impressed with how Munster went about their business.



Time and time again, Munster looked to Conor Murray, who box-kicked in an attempt to disrupt Leinster's back-three, but the champions had done their homework and dealt comfortably with the aerial threat.



“It was brutal, one for the purists for sure,” Cullen said.



“You've got to be very accurate against a team that all they want is to box kick and apply that pressure game.

"So, it's tricky and there's the interpretations around the ruck – that favours the defensive team probably more.

“It's a tricky balance. It was not a great spectacle out there but for us it's about winning a semi-final and getting through.

“This is our third game of the season. For some of the guys there, it's their second game of the season. We're through to the next round.

“It was pretty ugly stuff, an ugly contest but we're through.

“Munster probably missed a couple of chances they will say in the game but it is what it is. We're through and it's on to the next challenge. We'll watch with great interest how Edinburgh and Ulster go.

“It was always going to be a bit of a dogfight after the heavens opened up before the game.

"It was greasy conditions and all the rest but it was just about getting through really. It wasn't the prettiest.”

Caelan Doris was outstanding as he put in a commanding second-half shift, which helped Leinster over the line.

With Andy Farrell watching on at the Aviva, the Ireland head coach will have been hugely impressed by what he saw from the 22-year old back-row.

“Caelen was really good, dynamic in the carry and really hungry for work so it was really pleasing for him,” Cullen added.

“He's still a young player coming through. He's had a good pre-season.

“He's worked away hard during that period and he's come back with the bit between his teeth and it was a good performance from him I thought against a good quality back-row for Munster with the likes of Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander in there so it was good to see Caelan so well."

