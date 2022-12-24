‘It could have felt like a loss if we had drawn that’ – McFarland’s relief after dramatic finale against Connacht

Tom Stewart of Ulster with the ball after scoring his side's second try

Ulster coach Dan McFarland breathed a huge sigh of relief as his side withstood a dramatic late fightback from Connacht to get their season back on track after a horrendous three-week spell.

After crushing defeats to Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle, Ulster were leading 22-8 with two minutes on the match clock but coughed up two tries in an extraordinary finish before Jack Carty missed the chance to level it with the last kick of the game.

“That would have been standard Connacht, wouldn’t it? How many times have you seen that happen here. We had a penalty for 22-8 and maybe we could have gone for a maul but the players made that decision,” said McFarland.

“It could have felt like a loss if we had drawn that given what had happened to us over the past few weeks. Will this be a pivotal moment? You can’t say that unless you start playing more consistent rugby.

“We just need to keep working on what we do best. I thought Nathan Doak did well for us in a first start at ten in an Atlantic wind against a guy who has spent his life playing here.”

Connacht coach Andy Friend was distraught at his team’s below-par performance despite their last-gasp heroics.

“You can’t play 75 minutes of footie like that and expect to get a result. That would have been a great game for us to make statement but it wasn’t.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have rested so many players in the past two weeks. It certainly wasn’t the performance we were looking for or expecting.

“We had no option to throw it about late on I said in the box when they went 14 up that we could score twice but we kept up coughing ball and penalties.

“I didn’t see them creating much other than the maul and our defence was outstanding apart from when they were five metres out. They play a simple game but if you give them the access, they are going to hurt you.”

McFarland is hoping the win can restart his side’s challenge for title honours after a dismal December.

“We’ve had some tremendous periods against some pretty tough teams and I thought we played well at times tonight particularly in the third quarter but there are other elements where we know parts of our game need to get better.

“But I’m pleased with the win in a decisive game against a strong Connacht team in what are always tough festive fixtures.

“We had five chances in the first-half and only scored one of them. Ball presentation and speed of our ruck ball was a problem and we just needed top be more accurate.

“Connacht had defended well but we needed to be more accurate. So we were better when we were able to get our maul back.”

Hooker Tom Stewart bagged a driving lineout double to take his tally to seven for the season as the Emerging Ireland player continues his good run of form in front of the watching Irish staff.

“We talked about this being an emotional battle, Connacht have beaten us regularly here so I’m proud of the boys tonight in getting the win.

“A few people doubted our maul and saying we weren’t effective but we knew how good we could be with it and we showed that tonight.

“I’m very happy individually but it’s a team sport and you enjoy the wins with the players beside you.”