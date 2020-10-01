Ireland's provinces given green light to kick-off PRO14 season this weekend

Leinster players (from left) Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne celebrate their recent PRO14 success

Ireland's provinces have been given the green light to kick-off the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 season this weekend.

The IRFU has revealed that all 380 tests on players, staff and match officials produced zero positive results meaning the campaign can get underway.

Leinster and Ulster are first up tomorrow night, with Leo Cullen's men at home to Dragons and Dan McFarland's men hosting Benetton.

On Saturday, Munster travel to Llanelli to face Scarlets, while Connacht welcome Glasgow Warriors.

"The IRFU confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster has produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend's Guinness PRO14 Round 1 fixtures," a statement read.

"380 players, staff and match officials have been tested across the four provinces this week. Players, staff and match officials are currently tested each match week.

"To date there have been 2228 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the academy system."

Online Editors