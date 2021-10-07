Ireland hooker Rob Herrring to make 200th Ulster appearance as Neil Doak continues at No 9

Ulster's Rob Herring is tackled by Potu Junior Leavasa of Zebre during their URC match at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy last week.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring will become just the seventh Ulster player to line out 200 or more times for the province against Benetton tomorrow night.

The South African moved to Belfast in 2012 and has been a consistent presence in the Ulster squad, first serving as back-up to Rory Best before making the No 2 jersey his own after the former captain retired.

Qualifying through his Fermanagh-born grandmother, Herring made his Ireland debut in 2014 has been the regular starting hooker under Andy Farrell and his consistency and basics have made him an important player at club and international level.

Both Ulster and Rainbow Cup winners Benetton come into the game on the back of a winning start to the season, Ulster have taken the scalps of Glasgow Warriors and Zebre while the Italians have beaten the Stormers and Edinburgh.

Dan McFarland has made two changes to the side that beat Zebre comfortably last weekend, with Andy Warwick coming in for the injured Eric O'Sullivan and Sam Carter replacing Mick Kearney. The Wallaby will captain the team.

Rising star Neil Doak continues at scrum-half in John Cooney's absence. The Ireland U-20 international partners Billy Burns after winning the man of the match award last week.

Will Addison is back in the team as he gets a run of games under his belt, while talented backs James Hume, Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy will hope to continue to catch the eye.

David McCann gets another run at No 8, with Nick Timoney at openside.

Ulster have a long list of absentees including Ireland internationals Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Iain Henderson, Rob Balacoune and Jacob Stockdale.

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Benetton, Friday (KO 7.35), Live TG4/Premier Sports

Ulster: Will Addison; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann. Reps: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.

Benetton: Rhyno Smith; Ratuva Tavuyara, Marco Zanon, Tommaso Benbenuti, Luca Sperandino; Leonardo Marin, Callum Braley; Federico Zani, Corniel Els, Ivan Nemer; Ime Herbst, Federico Ruzza; Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro, Braam Steyn. Reps: Tomas Baravalle, Cherif Traoré, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Sebastian Blacks, Lorenzo Cannone, Luca Petrozzi, Luca Morisi.

Ref: AJ Jacobs (South Africa)