Inaccuracies with ball in hand, sloppy breakdown and rusty display: Extent of Munster rebuild is laid bare

There were glimpses, albeit very brief, of Munster looking to move in a new direction.

The opening game of the season, on the road with a largely young team against a rejuvenated, fully-loaded Cardiff side was never likely to provide all the answers as to what exactly the Graham Rowntree revolution looks like.

Even still, many Munster supporters will have come away from Saturday’s 20-13 defeat at Cardiff Arms Park feeling like it was a case of more of what they have seen over the last few years.

Throughout the course of pre-season, Rowntree and his assistants were quick to point out that time and patience were required to get things back on track, with Mike Prendergast reminding one and all that “Rome wasn’t built in a day”.

Judging by the scrappy, and at times lethargic nature of Munster’s performance in the Welsh capital, there is certainly a long road left to travel before everything clicks.

The good news is that many of the sloppy errors which hampered their momentum over the weekend are fixable but, equally, they are the kind of mistakes Rowntree can ill-afford to stand for as the season progresses.

While system errors this early into his tenure are understandable, as players get to grips with a change in approach, there is no excuse for not carrying out the basic dirty work, such as getting to rucks on time.

That is a prerequisite for any team at any level, particularly one that have their sights set on playing at a higher tempo within Prendergast’s attacking framework, but such poor work around the breakdown was deeply frustrating from a Munster point of view.

Watching on from a TV studio, Donncha O’Callaghan was less than impressed, as he offered a withering assessment of Munster’s work-rate around the breakdown by saying some players looked “like they had their pyjamas on”.

That kind of stinging criticism from a Munster legend will hurt, particularly for those players who view the early-season games as a golden opportunity to impress the new coaches for the bigger days ahead.

Far too often Munster lacked urgency at ruck time, which in turn meant their ball-carriers were isolated, thus allowing Cardiff to force breakdown penalties.

As a player, Rowntree was known for his hard-nosed edge, and while he is very popular among the Munster squad, the new head coach won’t be shy in sharing a few home truths at this morning’s video review.

Denis Leamy is cut from the same cloth in that he has a certain ‘old-school’ nature. Just as Rowntree was during his playing days, Leamy was a ferocious competitor.

Arriving from Leinster, where he was working as contact-skills coach, Leamy will have seen first hand the emphasis Stuart Lancaster puts on quick ruck ball.

Getting that message across to the Munster players is vital.

Similarly poor contact work dogged Munster in their two pre-season defeats, with Prendergast admitting after the first loss to Gloucester that his side hadn’t worked on that side of the game a lot during the summer as they had put a greater focus on attempting to implement the new systems.

With that in mind, Munster again looked rather undercooked in the contact area, as Cardiff came at the breakdown hard – and won that key battle.

As a consequence, Munster were forced to play off slow ball, with the attack shape a little muddled in terms of getting properly set.

Much of that can be put down to early-season rust and new combinations, such as Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Farrell, getting to know one another, but Rowntree must ensure bad habits do not set in.

Amid the frustrations with ball in hand, there were signs of progress, not least in the 28th minute off a counter-attack.

As winger Liam Coombes ran the ball back to half-way, Munster offered a snapshot of what Prendergast has been working on in terms of the attacking shape.

The spotlight has long been shone on the skill level of the Munster players, especially the pack, but this was a good example of using a forward as a playmaker in order to create space out wide.

So much is expected of Keynan Knox this season, and as the 23-year-old continues to get to grips with the demands of professional scrummaging, this was a very useful outing for the tighthead.

How often have we seen Tadhg Furlong slot into first receiver and play a pass out the back for Johnny Sexton on his trademark loop?

This particular instance may not have been as flashy but it’s worth highlighting how Paddy Patterson fired a pass in front of Knox’s fellow young prop Josh Wycherley, who had run a clever dummy line.

Knox fixed the on-rushing defender before throwing a nice pass for out-half Ben Healy on the arc.

Healy released Fekitoa, whose explosive footwork set Munster away for a sweeping attack that nearly ended in a try.

Crucially, that move came about from Coombes’s willingness to run the ball back, while Niall Scannell, Jean Kleyn and Shane Daly combined at the ensuing ruck to provide the kind of lightning-quick ball that has become a hallmark of Ireland’s play under Andy Farrell and Mike Catt.

Ultimately, that’s what Munster are striving for, as they look to play catch-up on the latest trend that passed them by in recent years.

A brief glimpse, but an encouraging one nonetheless, of how Munster want to attack under Prendergast, whose reminder that ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ should be heeded, as the rebuild begins.