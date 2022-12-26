'In the heat of the battle we have to be better' - Graham Rowntree rues Munster defeat to 'class' Leinster

26 December 2022; Garry Ringrose of Leinster is tackled by Shane Daly of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree was left to rue a sloppy four-minute second-half spell, during which his side coughed up a 14-6 lead by conceding two converted tries to 14-man Leinster.

At a crucial stage of the game, when Munster looked set to press home their advantage, Leinster produced a stirring comeback to maintain their 100pc winning record this season, and in the process rack up a 10th consecutive league win over their rivals.

A disappointed Rowntree pulled no punches as he reflected on the manner that his players succumbed to Leinster's dominant period just after the restart.

With Max Deegan sent to the sin-bin after pulling down a Munster maul en route to conceding a penalty try, Leinster marched Munster down the other end of the pitch, with close-range scores from Scott Penny and Dan Sheehan ensuring that they headed back up the M7 in fine spirits.

“Without having a load of territory in that first half we were ahead, and then in the third quarter we worked hard for a penalty try, they had a guy in the bin and we concede two soft tries,” Rowntree said.

“We can't do that, we just can't do that.

“We lost our way towards the end of our way there against a good team, whoever they seem to put on the field. There's a lot of familiar faces in that Leinster team, whoever they field, they're a class team.

“The most disappointing thing for me was how we dealt with that time after the penalty try, conceding two soft tries.

“I'll have to watch it again in the cold light of day. We spoke about it a lot, they have an armoury of quick-tap moves. We spoke about it, and previewed it in the week, and trained it, but we have to be better.

“In the white-hot heat of the battle we have to be better than that.”

Asked if Sheehan's try was more frustrating to concede given Penny's came off a clever training ground move from a five-metre penalty, Rowntree said: “I think we were waiting for the next fancy movement off the first carry. First thing is first, and we didn't deal with the first carry, we were looking at what they were trying to do off it.

“We have to be better in every game, and particularly against a classy team like that. There are lots of positives, but when you lose a game like that you focus on the negatives.

“We'll review it again as coaches, and move forward in six days in Belfast.”

Meanwhile, Leo Cullen hailed the character of his side, as Leinster had to dig deep to come away from a pulsating derby at a sold-out Thomond Park with a vital victory that stretched their lead at the summit of the URC table.

For Cullen, this was a hugely satisfying 12th win of his side's impressive unbeaten season.

“Yeah it is, because it’s a pretty unorthodox type of win, isn’t it? But the guys showed great character out there, which is pleasing,” the Leinster head coach said.

“We’re eight points down at the start of the second half, lose a man to the bin, then to win that next 10 minutes by 14 points, when we accumulate most of our points, that’s really, really pleasing.

“And the last 10 minutes, reasonably controlled, playing the game in the right areas, even though it’s pretty chaotic if you see some of the breakdowns there where players are coming in from all angles, but we managed to get over the line. We’re pleased with a hard-earned four points.”