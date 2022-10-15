Improved Munster make statement with dominant bonus point win over the Bulls

When you’re on six points after four games, and spluttering along outside the top eight of the URC, the margin for error must feel like aiming for a crack in the ceiling.

When your next date is a spin around the dance-floor with one of last season’s finalists - who themselves are six places up the table - then it’s time to stand up and fight, be counted and whatever else is required when going toe to toe with South Africa’s Bulls. At a horribly wet, cold and blustery Thomond Park, Munster stood up.

The target was a win of any size or shape. Three minutes into the second half that shifted to chasing a wining bonus after Jeremy Loughman dropped his sizeable frame on a ball slithering over the Bulls line. Its arrival in that spot was courtesy of slick opportunism from Joey Carbery. He was handed the chance by replacement out-half Chris Smith who had only come on a few minutes earlier, and promptly made a woeful mess.

Just after the hour mark Tadhg Beirne delivered the extra point - yes, from close range - and the crowd of 12,218 could look forward to the rest of their weekend with unusual good humour. It’s been a while coming.

The only black spot on Munster’s evening was the loss of Calvin Nash, who already has had his share of injuries. Having impressed hugely on the Emerging Ireland trip to South Africa, he was looking forward to a run in red. Again he was having a good game when it pulled up short.

Playing well in these conditions was a battle, but if you were up for a bruising struggle in the trenches you were in the right place. Edwin Edogbo made a decent impression, so too Beirne, but it was top candidate among the usual suspects, Gavin Coombes, who delivered when really needed among the forwards.

Best of all for Muunster, so did Carbery. His control was good throughout, and one 50-22 was a remarkable effort which delivered speed of thought under pressure with very good technique. It lifted the crowd at a key moment, and while his flawless shooting off the tee helped him over the line to the man of the match award, there was a lot of other good stuff besides.

And all this despite initial signs flashing the same shade of amber as their previous games. Four times in the opening quarter Munster had attacking platforms in the Bulls backyard and four times they came away with nothing.

That two of them featured lineouts going south had a bad look, but nothing compared to the ‘held up’ decision when Craig Casey tapped a penalty close to the South Africans’ line and went himself. It was hard to fathom the rationale. With Coombes close at hand , and unused, it suggested Munster were still a mile off the mark.

The degree to which they fixed the bits that were broken, however, was best illustrated in the last play of the half. With less than two minutes remaining the Bulls went in search of seven points when offered a penalty well within the range of Johan Goosen, who had nailed one on 11 minutes to give his team the lead.

The penalty to touch yielded another penalty close in after a stack of pick and jams. With time almost up they went for touch again, slipped into their grunt phase almost by rote only to be repelled by really good Munster defence. The noise from the Thomond crowd carried them off the field.

In between they had got the supporters onside with the Coombes Close-In show. His knack of finding white paint when being clattered from all sides and angles is extraordinary. His back to back touchdowns in an eight-minute spell in the second quarter turned a 3-3 game - Carbery had squared things 21 minutes in with a penalty - into a 17-3 advantage.

The speed with which Munster stretched that advantage changed the face of the game. Thereafter, the Bulls were all about the losing bonus point, which they went after with zeal, in conditions that mentally must have turned them off. They did well to keep plugging away and picked up two tries, and came close to a third as they played out the last few minutes hammering away at the Munster line.

Keeping them out didn’t matter much on the scoreboard but it was an important statement to make. Finally, and in the worst conditions of the campaign so far, they delivered what they could not on balmy evenings. They’re still off the pace on the league table but at least they are heading in the right direction.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash (J Crowley ht), M Fekitoa, D Goggin, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Casey (C Murray 57); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne 51), N Scannell (D Barron 51), S Archer (R Salanoa 51), J Kleyn, E Edogbo (T Ahern 51), T Beirne (J O’Donoghue 70), G Coombes, P O’Mahony (capt) (J Hodnett 64)

Bulls: KL Arendse; C Hendricks (D Kriel ht), L Mapoe, H Vorster, W Silemelane; J Goosen (D Smith ht) E Papier (Z Burger 69); S Matanzima (D Smith 57), JH Wessels (B du Plessis 57), M Smith (yc 55; WJ Steenkamp 65), W Steenkamp (R Vermaak 68), R Nortje, M Coetzee (M van Staden 61), E Louw, WJ Steenkamp (J van Rooyen 55)



Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)