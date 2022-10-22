‘I’m proud of them’ – Graham Rowntree hails Munster’s fight in defeat to Leinster

Munster players, from left, Dave Kilcoyne, Gavin Coombes and Ben Healy during the United Rugby Championship defeat to Leinster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Graham Rowntree was left to rue another costly injury list, but the defiant Munster head coach was proud of the character that his young side showed in defeat to Leinster.

Munster showed flashes of what they are trying to do under this new coaching staff, but ultimately Leinster were too strong, as their experience told in the end.

As Leinster marched to a sixth consecutive win to start the season, Munster fell to a fourth defeat, which piles the pressure on ahead of the visit of Ulster to Thomond Park next weekend.

Rowntree will have to quickly pick up his players and go again before the URC breaks for the November window.

“I'm proud of the lads, I just told them there, I'm proud of them,” Rowntree said.

"There's a sombre mood in there (dressing room), some young men who wanted to do better. I thought they deserved better than the scoreline.

“But I'm proud of them. I asked them to fight, keep fighting, get off the floor, keep fighting. I asked them to be brave and they did that.

“I thought they deserved more from that game. They managed the yellow cards quite well. Tight game at half-time and then we had a raft of injuries, which didn't help momentum. And then a couple of key opportunities where we gave them access to our 22 and they are exceptional there.”

With Johnny Sexton dictating matters alongside a plethora of key Ireland players, Leinster had the nous to repel most of what Munster threw at them throughout an absorbing derby contest.

“You can't deny the experience that they've got on the field and how they play the game and how they kicked tactically,” Rowntree continued.

“There is no denying we had a lot of young men but they will be better for that experience. I can't tell you again how proud I am of their effort.

“There's a bit of experience there (bench) compared to ours. Tight game wasn't it? Tight margins at the end there. We were on their line.

“You can't deny the experience they have on the field but that's where we are. That's the situation and we'll drive through it.”

With Ulster coming to Limerick next weekend, Munster require a big response, but with a mounting injury list to contend with again this week, it doesn't get any easier for Rowntree.

“That's undeniable but we drive on,” the Munster boss added.

“We keep improving. I'm seeing elements of our game coming through, elements of how we are training coming through as I did last week.

“We keep driving that and look at what we can do better. It's been challenging. The injury list has been mounting. Everyone gets injuries, I'm not blaming that, it's a fact.

“There's a lot of young men there having to step up and they're learning. They'll be better for it. We'll have a very honest review again and we drive on.”