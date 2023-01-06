'I’m pleased for Ben Healy, he has a lot of things going on emotionally' - Graham Rowntree hails Munster ace in win over Lions

Ben Healy of Munster kicks a conversion during the United Rugby Championship win over Emirates Lions at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Graham Rowntree hailed the growing belief of his Munster squad as they maintained their resurgent URC winning streak, their only loss in the last five the narrow reverse against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day.

And he also paid tribute to Scottish-bound out-half Ben Healy, who played 80 minutes and converted four of his side’s five tries in the 33-3 romp against the Lions in Musgrave Park.

“I’m proud of the lads because we’ve played three games in a very short period of time,” said Rowntree.

“We want to challenge teams with the ball in hand and we’ve done a lot of training in terms of our fitness.

“I thought we did it a bit too much at times tonight. I want to have guys putting their hands done and consistently they’re leading the charge.

“I’m particularly pleased for Ben Healy, he has a lot of things going on emotionally. He’s led us there tonight and pulled us through.

“Half-time was about sticking to the plan into the wind and hopefully we could open up more but every time there was a scrum we had our hands full but our intent to play was always there.

“It’s all week by week. We’ve changes a lot here and we’re a little tidier in discipline. The first few weeks were difficult but it hardened us. And now going into Europe selection will be a challenge.”

Munster man of the match John Hodnett heaped praise on his side’s defensive resilience as well as persisting with their style of play despite the horrendous conditions in Musgrave Park against a Lions side who punished every mistake with a brutal scrum.

“They’re big men, a big pack so dealing with their physicality was key and we did that well and the defence did well, not conceding a try. And to have this support in such a night is fantastic.

We’re trying to get better with our skills every week. Scott Buckley did unreal when he came on, the same for Cian Hurley in the second-row, you could mention a few other lads.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue played his 15th successive game as Munster reached the cusp of the top four.

“It was tough especially in the first-half when we were playing against it, we experienced that against South Africa down the road in November so we were able to rely on that experience to play a bit of rugby and to get the five points is massive.

“We spoke about backing our skills because we are doing it in training. We trained in that during the week so when we saw the gale-force wind and rain tonight, we knew we could do it. And to keep them to three is a massive bonus for us.”

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said: “It’s tough coming here playing a Munster team in good style and when we tried to play more we probably put them under some pressure but we weren’t able to execute that well.”