'I think it's enormous' - Friend hails Carty for leading Connacht to first win over Leinster at RDS

Jack Carty of Connacht reacts at the final whistle of the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Before Saturday night, no player had ever scored 25 points against Leinster in a professional game of rugby. Before Saturday night, Connacht had never won at the RDS.

Jack Carty stepped up and led his team to a historic victory over the Boys in Blue that blows the Guinness PRO14 season wide open on both sides of the draw and breathes life into the Westerners campaign.

Unbeaten at home in this competition since April 2019 and on a run of successive bonus point wins that stretches back to the start of the season, Leinster were 18 point favourites going into the game and ended up losing 34-25.

"I think it's enormous. It's enormous not only for Connacht but for everyone else to know they can be beaten," coach Andy Friend said.

"We're really proud that we're the team that's done it.

"But you don't rest on this.

"The most important thing and Quinn Roux, our skipper, said it down there - the most important thing is that we back it up now. We've got Munster at the Sportsground next weekend, we've got to turn up and do that again.

"That's got to be hopefully what we deliver every time.

"We know we won't, because we're human beings, but that's what we want to deliver and when we do get that energy and that accuracy you can see what happens.

"That plaudit goes to the players and Jack Carty was a major part of that."

At the end of the game, Roux brought his players in for a quiet huddle and their celebrations were surprisingly muted.

"It's important to be humble when you win too," Friend said.

"We're here at the home of potentially the greatest team in Europe and we've just knocked them off, so you don't want to be in their face with it either.

"Being respectful is part of rugby, when the door got locked there was a lot of excitement and jumping around but I didn't think anyone was disrespectful post the win."

Connacht have gone close to ending a losing run in Dublin that stretches back to 2001 a number of times recently and Carty was delighted to get his side over the line.

Now, he wants them to back it up against Munster in Galway in a key Conference B clash next week.

"There was probably a point in the second-half where it could have gone either way," he said.

"Two years ago we were in a similar position and the wheels came off the cart.

"That's probably the most pleasing thing, there was a point where we had to compose ourselves. We were maybe getting a wee bit too frantic and, as Friendy said, a loss is only bad if you don't learn from it.

"In terms of stuff we spoke about last week, it's different conditions but we certainly brought some aspects of that this week and that would be the most pleasing part of it.

"It probably makes up for the disappointment of last week's (defeat to Ulster) in terms of our confidence.

"Next week is going to be a massive one. I don't know what the permutations are in terms of it being top v top (for the final), but it gives us the confidence to know that the game-plan we have will set us up for success.

"It's just the fact we've been here, been so close three or four times in the last five years and we never seemed to get it and this time we did."

