‘I stepped away from any kind of social media’ – Jean Kleyn is enjoying rugby again after blocking out his critics

Jean Kleyn hasn’t played for Ireland since the 2019 World Cup, and just over two years to the day since his last appearance in green, he is unsure where he stands under Andy Farrell.
Kleyn has been on the outside looking in since Farrell took over as Ireland head coach, and despite the Munster lock’s consistent form, it hasn’t been enough to merit a recall.
The 28-year-old isn’t about to get hung up on it either because after-all, his inclusion in the World Cup squad ahead of Devin Toner caused major controversy.
A lot of water has crossed under the bridge since then, but the backlash, particularly on social media, stung, which led to the South African-born Kleyn going through a spell of not enjoying his rugby.