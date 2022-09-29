‘I require honesty from players and they’ll get same from me’ – Graham Rowntree

Graham Rowntree has given and has been on the receiving end of plenty of tough team talks down through the years, but dishing them out as a head coach is a new experience.

It has been a tough first few months in the Munster hot seat for Rowntree, whose anger following his side’s disappointing defeat to the Dragons on Sunday had barely subsided by the time he addressed the media yesterday.

By all accounts, Tuesday’s video review was a harsh affair, as Munster’s shortcomings were laid bare and a few home truths were spoken.

Munster supporters and, indeed, the new coaches understand that it will take time for new systems to be implemented, but some of the errors that have been made in the back-to-back losses were so basic that they cannot be excused.

For Rowntree that means knowing which buttons to press when it comes to delivering feedback to the players as head coach. “I’m still annoyed,” he said. “I require honesty from my players, so they are going to get honesty from me – and they are comfortable with that. We can’t hide away from our inabilities on Sunday.

“I have been around long enough to understand how to speak to people, control my emotions at the right time. But (it’s) a different experience, a different experience (as head coach).”

Much has been of the lethargic nature of Munster’s opening two performances, which came on the back of another two pre-season defeats – and while Rowntree acknowledged that his side had been well below par, he refused to buy into the notion that they were undercooked.

“They are certainly not undercooked,” he insisted. “I have never seen us as fit. It’s skills under pressure, things just didn’t work out for us, and it’s a lot of stuff that we can control.

“Trying to force things, that’s just not us. Ill-discipline, we’ve not had such a high penalty count for a long time. That’s on us. That’s our controllable.

“We have had a good, stern, honest review. We move forward. What else can you do? You work on what you can do and you look forward to the next game.

“I have nothing but belief in the work we’ve done for the last few months. It’s just got to come out now.

“We looked on review, and there are some glaring opportunities where if we’d made better decisions, a better quality of pass, there were a couple of tries that went a-begging.

“We salvaged a bonus point again, they would be the positives I’ve taken out of it. We’re creating things but we lacked the accuracy to score on too many occasions.”

Long gone are the days when teams would knock lumps out of each other at training following a tough defeat.

“We called that – back in my Leicester days – ‘Wednesday mornings’,” he said.

“The game has moved on. I’ve never seen us train at such an intensity, so I don’t have to worry about that. The lads are very honest, they put their hands up and we’ve been out and corrected it this week.”

The stats show that Munster have missed a staggering 64 tackles in the opening two rounds of the URC season. It won’t come as a surprise that no team has missed more.

Poor defence, ill-discipline (15 penalties conceded), along with 13 handling errors last weekend suggested players were perhaps overthinking things when the pressure came on.

“Exactly,” Rowntree agreed.

“I can’t say to a guy ‘Stop dropping the ball’, but I can say to a guy ‘We don’t practice that kind of pass, you’re trying to force things, stick to the plan’.

“They’re the ones that frustrated me, where we didn’t stick to the plan, and were trying to be too fancy. Trying to make overhead, long bridge passes, where little handling passages would do.”

Any rational thinker will know that it is still far too early to make any rash judgments about Munster under Rowntree, but, with a tough run of games coming up, it is imperative that they bounce back against a rejuvenated Zebre on Saturday.

Asked what message he has for Munster fans who may be concerned at what they have seen on his watch, Rowntree added: “The word I’ve used is I’m not trying to sugar-coat anything.

“If there’s a bad game and mistakes and discipline, it has to be better. I put my hand up as head coach, but we’re working on it.”

Expect a big response in Cork from the men in red.