'I don't see them as vulnerable' - McFarland braced for 'massive challenge' against Leinster

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has repudiated claims that defending champions Leinster are vulnerable ahead of this Friday's crunch clash in the RDS.

Leo Cullen's side suffered a shock first reverse in 26 league games when losing at home to Connacht last weekend.

And a second successive defeat at their Dublin citadel in six days would fatally damage Leinster’s chances of retaining their title and move Ulster a step closer to reaching the final of the Guinness PRO14.

"I don't see them as vulnerable," says McFarland.

"They still have quality players. They lost one game of rugby from 26. If you present that number to me at any time, is that a vulnerable team?

"I don't think so. This is a massive challenge and I recognise it as such.

"In terms of playing Leinster, it was always going to be a massive game regardless of how we did last weekend.

"It’s interesting for the tournament but we want to win down there just as much Connacht did last Saturday.

"Leinster have lost their first game, they will be disappointed but I’m not sure if they will be more motivated because I don’t live in the camp.

"They speak about their process and that is why they have been good for so long and the proof will be in the pudding this week.

"They are hard on themselves when they win and lose.

"They had real injury and Covid issues last week, they had some inexperienced guys and they met a Connacht team who were loaded pretty well who were looking to come back after their loss against us.

"It was surprising they lost but Connacht played well, they did a lot of good stuff.

"So did Leinster, they did some really good gain-line stuff but Jack Carty pinned them back in the corners with astute pressure.

"Leinster probably over-played early in the game but they had a lot of guys missing for the game, who were inexperienced in some of those aspects."

McFarland, who must await a fitness assessment on Irish wing Jacob Stockdale, was coy when asked to confirm that he will pick his strongest possible side, given that their Champions Cup hopes are already over.

"The world is not black and white, there are many shades. We won’t put our eggs in one basket. We have three games before we break. Our eggs will be evenly distributed," he said.

