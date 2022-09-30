‘I don’t agree with that word’ - Leo Cullen rejects talk of Leinster ‘upheaval’

Leo Cullen rejected the idea that Leinster will be dealing with 'upheaval' at the end of the season, despite a number of high-profile departures that will impact the province.

It was announced last Monday that senior coach Stuart Lancaster will join Racing 92 after this campaign while Johnny Sexton is set to end his playing career after the 2023 World Cup, but speaking after Leinster's impressive 20-13 victory over Ulster in Kingspan Stadium, Cullen took issue with the description of what is facing his side.

"I think upheaval is a dramatic choice of word," Cullen said.

"Upheaval? I don't agree with that word."

Any chance that the Lancaster news could negatively impact Leinster was put to one side in less than ten minutes, as Garry Ringrose created a brilliant try for Ryan Baird to put the visitors in front. Leinster built a commanding 17-point lead and although Ulster battled back into contention in the final quarter, Cullen's men saw out an important inter-provincial win.

A number of younger Leinster players are currently in South Africa with the Emerging Ireland side, and Cullen says how they reintegrate into the squad will be vital as his men enter a busy period ahead of the November internationals.

"We had 21 players out there in New Zealand in the summer but they still have a great desire to achieve more in a Leinster jersey," Cullen said.

"We have a different type of group of players away at the moment and it will be interesting when they come back, we will be battling away for points so it's a different dynamic.

"How we integrate them back in will be important."

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was disappointed with a poor first-half display that saw his side concede two tries.

"I think in the first half we obviously got caught on the hop a couple of times, giving away a couple of penalties that ceded field position, two off a scrum, one off a ruck that led to two tries and a penalty that were totally avoidable situations," he said.

"To give them the access and then cede those tries easily like that was disappointing."

Another mistake that stood out to McFarland was Ulster's decision to take a quick lineout inside their own 22 in terrible weather conditions, with Leinster turning the ball over en route to their second try.

"That was a big mistake that might come off against some sides but on the balance of probability, not against Leinster. And it didn't," McFarland said.

"There might have been an opportunity to clear lines if we played it quickly, but it clearly wasn't there and it ended up in a costly try to them.

"There were occasions in the first-half when it felt like we could have controlled the pitch better in terms of our decision-making. There were also times when we chased hard and put pressure on them but they didn't make many mistakes and we did."