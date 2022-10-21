Hysteria or hope – how can Graham Rowntree end Munster's decade of turmoil?

PETER O’MAHONY knows where he stands on the great Munster debate.

Last Saturday night, fresh from leading his side to their second victory in five matches this season, the captain turned to the TG4 cameras and laid aside any pretence that he and his team were blocking out the noise and ignoring the criticism around them.

“We’ve been under the pump the last few weeks, nobody puts us under pressure more than ourselves,” he said. “I’d describe some of it as hysteria. Disappointing stuff from some people, but we stuck together. Guys needed a bit of time to settle into the new game-plan, we’ve a new coaching team. That was a big step forward.”

Today, O’Mahony is an injury absentee as an understrength Munster return to their unhappiest hunting ground.

The province have run aground over and over again in Dublin 4; with a succession of derby defeats and European semi-final heartbreaks grinding down the belief systems of a group of players who have been unable to add to the success of the great team of the 2000s.

It is now 11 years since Paul O’Connell lifted the Celtic League. Conor Murray and Keith Earls were part of the team that beat Leinster that day, Stephen Archer was on the bench and O’Mahony was part of the squad.

They are on their fifth head coach since 2011, have lost four Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals and three United Rugby Championship finals without getting over the line.

Although Leinster have been the dominant force in the URC, Connacht, Scarlets, Glasgow Warriors and Benetton have managed to win the league or the Rainbow Cup since Munster last did, while Exeter Chiefs and La Rochelle have broken the Toulon, Leinster, Toulouse and Saracens axis in Europe.

There have been moments that suggested rebirth, one-off performances and runs of form that have offered fans hope that the dog days are over.

Last season we had the kids storming Coventry and the semi-final stand against Toulouse, but there was no follow through and the momentum dissipated. The campaign finished with a hollow defeat to Ulster, Johann van Graan disappearing after his team stalled for another knockout game.

Despite a change at the top, the hangover has continued into a new season and two wins from five games has left them in a battle for play-off places and European rugby.

Hence, the ‘hysteria’ that greeted the opening few games. Can it be replaced by hope? Or are Munster in a loop of doom and disappointment?

​

Coaching continuity

In his autobiography, Keith Earls was clear on what’s held Munster back in the last decade.

“A fundamental problem, in my opinion, has been the turnover of head coaches,” he wrote. “Any time there’s a change in coaching staff there’s an element of starting from scratch all over again.”

When Van Graan, JP Ferreira and senior coach Stephen Larkham departed last summer, it was back to the drawing board. Before Rowntree got the gig, the province sounded out Crusaders coach Scott Robertson through Mick O’Driscoll – the former second-row who is now a member of the Professional Games Board.

Robertson is the hottest property in coaching, but his ambitions lie at international level and he politely declined.

Instead, at the end of a protracted process that dragged on for more than three months, they appointed the assistant coach.

Like his predecessor, Rowntree had never been a head coach before but he has been in Limerick for two seasons and was a popular figure with the squad. Despite being part of the previous regime, the new man has ripped up the script. By recruiting attack coach Mike Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy from Racing 92 and Leinster respectfully, he ticked two boxes – re-establishing a lost connection to the great team of the 2000s while tapping into those coaches’ experiences in successful, progressive clubs.

Their appointment heralded a new style of play, but the protracted appointment of the new coach meant they were behind the eight ball.

​

Someone else’s squad

By the time Rowntree was appointed on April 11, most of the important business was done.

Having created a director of rugby role for Rassie Erasmus, Munster have not gone down that road since; operating a different model to Leinster and Ulster who have former players Guy Easterby and Bryn Cunningham handling contracts and recruitment.

In 2019/’20, chief executive Ian Flanagan handled contracts but last season that reverted to the chief operations officer Philip Quinn.

Munster’s finances dictated a trimming of the budget in recent seasons and that has seen experienced scrummagers James Cronin and John Ryan leave, while JJ Hanrahan is another who was ushered out.

Quinn spoke earlier this year about how the province expect to break even next year due to the cost-cutting measures but insisted their budget is “comparable to the majority of our rivals”.

Luck has played a part.

Forced to choose between injury-hit Springbok locks Jason Jenkins and RG Snyman, they chose to extend Snyman’s contract. The World Cup winner is still out, Jenkins is a key part of the Leinster pack today.

Rather than invest in the front-row, they put their budget into signing former All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa, while they also recruited Antoine Frisch from Bristol.

There was plenty of talk that they were after a tighthead or a hooker, but none materialised. Some want them to move for Springbok Vincent Koch who is available after Wasps’ recent difficulties, but Ulster and Leinster have non-Irish qualified tightheads so that’s not a runner – nor is the budget there to bring Ryan back.

Critics within the game believe Munster’s recruitment lacks strategic direction, with a host of influences involved including the mysterious ‘1014’ group of investors who financed the recruitment of Damian de Allende and Snyman but then appeared to want an influence on how the team was being run.

Rowntree has been bigging up the academy, but there’s been criticism of the so-called middle tier of players. Munster are renowned for paying squad players very well and it will be interesting to see if this batch of coaches prove to be more ruthless.

For now they must plough on with what they have which is essentially a squad designed by someone else.

​

Ambition versus reality

Prendergast and Leamy arrived for pre-season full of ideas, but the process has been painful.

Knocking six years of a prescriptive style of play has been a difficult process, especially during preparations that were designed by Van Graan and included a week off 14 days before the first game of the season.

Much has been made of the fact that O’Mahony’s wedding took place that weekend, but it was the timing of the break that caused issues that bled into the opening two games of the season.

Before it kicked off we heard that Munster were training faster and, while everyone knew change would take time, the nature of the first four performances and the subsequent lack of points set off a raft of criticism and concern.

That can become a vicious cycle and with a weakened team in the field today there’s a real risk that Munster could finish this block of games in a hole when it comes to their season ambitions.

A year in the Challenge Cup won’t help plans to break even next year, even if it might provide Rowntree with the time and space he needs to build a new team using the young players being produced by Ian Costello’s academy.

During the summer, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said international coaching was about winning today and winning tomorrow and at a club like Munster there’s a requirement to do something similar.

They face structural and demographic disadvantages when it comes to matching up with Leinster who sit on top of the schools gold-mine and then reap the rewards when the central contracts are doled out.

Yet, Ulster have shown what can be achieved when you patiently build a squad and an identity.

Munster’s culture has been questioned by some of the most influential figures in the game.

“As an ex-player, you’d be worried about the club now, whether they are losing their identity,” Ronan O’Gara wrote in the ‘Irish Examiner’ last year.

“What do Munster stand for now? It is at the stage where they need to draw a clear line in the sand and decide what they want to do,” O’Gara added – a critique that must have stung at every level.

Rowntree’s mission is to find a new Munster identity. Yesterday, Leo Cullen – a man who also struggled during his first season – spoke about the influence the former England prop had on him when he played with him at Leicester Tigers.

It has been a rocky start that has heaped pressure on the new coach and today could get ugly. But Munster have been trying the same thing and getting the same result for the last six years and something had to change.

A whole generation of players have come and gone without success and there’s a fresh set who look like they can make a change if given the right direction.

Doing it amidst the so-called ‘hysteria’ comes with the territory. Munster remain a huge draw and it’s better to be talked about than not at all.