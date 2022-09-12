Hugo Keenan and James Lowe to miss the start of the URC season for Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship season this weekend, with the news that Hugo Keenan and James Lowe will miss the beginning of the season.

The Blues travel to Italy on Friday for their first game of the URC season, against Zebre Parma in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, which kicks off at 1.00pm (Irish time) on Saturday (live on RTÉ, Premier Sports & URC TV).

The Leinster team will be announced at midday on Friday, but Keenan, who is rehabbing from a knee and abdominal issue, will be unavailable for a number of weeks while Lowe picked up a calf injury in training and is out temporarily.

Joe McCarthy had an ankle procedure over the summer but is due to increase his training load this week ahead of joining the squad fully next week. Jordan Larmour had knee surgery in the off-season but is expected to join the squad properly next week.

James Tracy is out for four months due to neck surgery he underwent over the summer, but the news is better concerning Liam Turner, whose foot issue means he is unavailable for four weeks.

Rónan Kelleher and Dave Kearney are back in full training, along with Will Connors and Ross Byrne.

